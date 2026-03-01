bill-gates-apologizes-to-employees-for-past-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein

Bill Gates has finally addressed his ties with Jeffrey Epstein to his employees.

In a recording reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Gates spoke about the connection with the notorious child predator during a town hall for his Gates Foundation last week.

“I did nothing illicit,” he stated. “I saw nothing illicit.”

Gates’ spokesperson told PEOPLE that the statement was made during a scheduled town hall with employees, which Gates does twice a year. During the conversation, Gates answered questions that were submitted by employees on various topics. Among the topics was the Epstein files.

“In the town hall, Bill spoke candidly,” the spokesperson stated. “Addressing several questions in detail and took responsibility for his actions.”

Along with speaking out about his former Epstein connection, Gates revealed that he had affairs with a Russian bridge player who met him at bridge events and a Russian nuclear physicist whom he met through business activities. The affairs occurred while he was married to his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Gates previously denied Epstein’s claims that he had contracted a STD from “Russian girls” and then asked for Epstein’s help to hide evidence from Melinda.

The billionaire’s spokesperson previously called the claims “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

Gates Claims He Never Spent Time With Any of Epstein’s Victims

Although he had strong ties with Epstein, Gates stated that he never spent “any time” with Epstein’s victims.

He also stated that it was a “huge mistake” to spend time with Epstein after meeting him in 2011. The connection was made years after Epstein had pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Gates said he and Epstein spent time together until 2014. However, he never spent a night around Epstein or on any of Epstein’s infamous island properties.

“I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made,” Gates said.

He also told his employees that he had not properly vetted Epstein. However, he knew about an “18-month thing” that had limited Epstein’s travel.

“Knowing what I know now makes it, you know, a hundred times worse in times of not only his crimes in the past, but now it’s clear there was ongoing bad behavior,” Gates added.