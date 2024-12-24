Bill Clinton, Former US President, Hospitalized

Bill Clinton, the 42nd President of the United States of America, was admitted to a Washington, DC hospital on Monday, Dec. 23, after spiking a high fever.

CNN reported the 78-year-old former world leader underwent some tests and observation at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Despite medical concerns, Angel Urena, Clinton’s Deputy Chief of Staff, reassured the public that he was doing fine despite his hospitalization.

“He remains in good spirits,” Urena said. “And deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.”

Another Clinton aide said he is expected to remain in the hospital for observation for at least overnight and that he was “awake and alert.”

Meanwhile, a longtime Clinton associate noted that the former President’s hospitalization was “not urgent or dire by any means.”

“The former president will be fine,” another source told NBC News. “He developed a fever and wanted to be checked out. He is awake and alert.”

Bill Clinton has faced numerous health scares since he departed from the Oval Office more than 20 years ago. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery at New York-Prebyterian Hospital.

He then had another heart procedure in 2010 at the same hospital, which resulted in having two stents inserted into a coronary artery.

In 2021, He was hospitalized in California for nearly a week with a urological infection that had spread to his bloodstream.

Bill Clinton Recently Spoke About the Most Important Title Next To Former President of the United States

During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark last month, Bill Clinton discussed his role as the former President of the United States and why another title he holds is more important.

“Depends on what day it is. Some days it’s the least most powerful. But it has the longest cool list,” he explained his role as “Pop-Pop of the family.”

He has three grandchildren, Charlotte, 10, Aidan, 8, and Jasper, 5, from his daughter Chelsea Clinton.

When co-host Mark Consuelos asked him how he landed the name, Clinton said it’s a nickname that has been part of Hillary’s family for generations.

“It’s what Chelsea called Hillary’s dad,” he said. “And you know, we have a great time together. It’s a good deal.”

Clinton previously told People in 2021 that he and Hillary spent Christmas with Chelsea’s family every year.

“We always go down on Christmas Eve, spend the night, and have Christmas Day with them,” he said. “And I think it’s the right thing to do, intergenerationally. And then we normally go to the train display at the Bronx Zoo. It’s great.”