Big Update on the Future of ‘Doctor Who’

The BBC and Disney+ may have failed to secure a partnership for the next seasons of Doctor Who, but the beloved franchise is here to stay.

Doctor Who had a bit of a revival in 2023, with the return of David Tennant, Russell T. Davies, and a partnership with Disney+. After a disappointing run, it looked like Doctor Who was making a return.

Following the three specials with David Tennant to herald in the new era of Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa took on the titular role. But only for two seasons.

With the next Christmas Special and Doctor coming up, some fans may be concerned for the future of the show. Especially considering their partnership with Disney+ has come to an end with a new spin-off show in the works.

However, Lindsay Salt, the Director of Drama at the BBC, has made a statement to put those worries to rest.

Salt confirmed that the 2026 Christmas Special will be going ahead, that Doctor Who remains their priority, and that the new show, The War Between The Land And See will be continuing with Disney+ despite the breakup.

‘Doctor Who’ To Remain A BBC Staple

In her statement, Lindsay Salt thanked Disney+. “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea.”

“The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026,” she continued.

“We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

Although this sounds very promising, it’s just a shame that Ncuti Gatwa had so few episodes. And for Rose Tyler to be standing where he stood feels like a blindside to his limited run.