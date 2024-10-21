bianca-censori-raises-eyebrows-with-shocking-outfit-in-public-outing-with-kanye-west

Footage of Australian fashionista Bianca Censori wearing another daring outfit while out with her hubby Kanye West is breaking the internet.

The apparent throwback video shows the bold couple exiting a building hand in hand as they walk toward their awaiting SUV. Bianca sports skin-tight neon green leggings and black high heels. Meanwhile, her ample bosom is covered only by a khaki bandage-like top, which struggles to keep her modesty contained. She topped off the look with her signature slicked-back hair.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori wears shockingly revealing outfit out in public. pic.twitter.com/hP6Bhb2jPd — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Ye, 47, donned his usual conservative attire as though to starkly contrast his 29-year-old wife’s threads. The veteran rapper wore a baggy black sweatshirt with the hood up, with matching black pants and boots.

The duo sauntered emotionless to their awaiting SUV before being whisked away to possible fine dining at KFC or the Cheesecake Factory.

Of course, the resurfaced footage captured the imagination of denizens of X (formerly Twitter). The couple’s fashion choices continued to draw mixed reactions.

“I don’t even know why she bothers wearing clothes at this point,” one bemused onlooker wrote on X. “This is practically modest compared to other outfits she’s been photographed in public “wearing”. Creepy example for a dad with children,’ a second fashion police cadet added.

One onlooker thought the contrast in modesty between Ye and Bianca was unflattering to the “Gold Digger” rapper.

“Is it just me or does this combination make Kanye look like an old fat creep?” they wrote.

“They both look like a pair of demented weirdos,’ yet another X user declared.

However, others commended Bianca for her “confidence” while wearing such bold outfits.

“Her outfits always shocked people but her confidence is enviable,” one Censori lover wrote.

The Resurfaced Clip Follows Another Bold Look From Bianca Censori

Meanwhile, the throwback clip follows Bianca ditching her trademark slicked-back look for a totally different hairdo.

While joining friends at the Gold Bar in Tokyo’s Edition Hotel on Friday, Censori sported frizzy, teased-out hair. She also donned a chic nude one-shoulder sleeveless top for the night out.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori Out in Tokyo, She Debuts Wild New Hairdo pic.twitter.com/QMDw7EigmR — hiphopraisedmetheblog (@hiphopraisedme1) October 20, 2024

The normally stoic West sat at the table beside his wife, a broad smile lighting up his face. Ye wore a pair of sleek black sunglasses paired with a fitted black tank top.

Censori recently joined West in Japan, where he has been reportedly working on a new album.