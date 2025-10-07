Beyoncé’s ‘Vulgar’ and ‘Inappropriate’ Jeans Ad Sparks Backlash

A band of concerned moms has rallied against the “inappropriate” Levi Jeans ad campaign that features Beyoncé.

I’m sure you’ve seen ads of the iconic denim company starring Beyoncé, who recently concluded her controversial Cowboy Carter tour. The ad campaign consists of three shorts that put the 35-time Grammy winner in different settings, with each flaunting her Levi Jeans.

According to a large group of people, these ads are far too sexual and provocative for our poor eyes.

The latest piece of advertising strings together the three shorts produced for the campaign. Beyoncé begins in the laundromat, where she strips to her underwear to clean her jeans.

After that, she finishes a shift and attends a bar, where she beats Timothy Olyphant in a pool game.

Throughout the ads, her curves, hugged by the Levi’s jeans, are emphasized. This is far too much for the conservative moms behind the movement.

One Million Moms has begun a petition to “urge Levi’s to keep ads family-friendly.”

Mothers Band Together In Protest Of Scandalous Beyoncé Ad

In the petition, One Million Moms criticizes the ads.

“Levi’s goes for shock value as scantily clad Beyonce is wearing micro-denim shorts, skintight jeans (with the camera zooming in on her backside), and removing the jeans to expose her underwear while laundering them at a laundromat – all suggesting how you can live in your Levi’s jeans.”

“The images and lyrics in these Levi’s commercials are distasteful and send youth the wrong message,” they say.

“Levi’s is irresponsible in their new advertising campaign, especially since they air when families are likely to watch. These inappropriate advertisements are harmful to children.”

Over 13,500 concerned moms have signed the petition so far. They’re falling a little short of their apparent million, there.

Considering the success of the ad campaign, I’m unsure if Levi’s will take their petition seriously. Not only was there a rise in sales, but the ads on YouTube have amassed over 2 million views combined.