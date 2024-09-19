Bestselling Author Nelson DeMille Dead at 81, Cause of Death Revealed

Nelson DeMille, a prolific writer renowned for his suspense and action novels, has passed away at the age of 81. The writer died on September 17 from esophageal cancer, as confirmed by his family to CBS News.

“Nelson fought a valiant nine-month battle with esophageal cancer. True to form, he faced this ordeal with courage, grace, and good humor,” his family told the outlet. “We are grieving, but also celebrating his wonderful life and his lasting legacy as a father, friend, and storyteller.”

DeMille was born on August 23, 1943, in New York City. According to his website, he attended Hofstra University for three years before leaving to enlist in the U.S. Army.

As an infantry platoon leader with the First Cavalry Division in Vietnam, he earned a Bronze Star for his bravery. After his military service, DeMille went back to Hofstra University to finish his bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History.

DeMille made his literary debut with the novel By the Rivers of Babylon in 1978. Over his career, he authored 23 novels, 17 of which became bestsellers. Renowned for his suspenseful adventure stories, many of his works featured the character John Corey, a former homicide detective. Notable titles include Plum Island (1997), The Lion’s Game (2000), Night Fall (2004), and Wild Fire (2006).

(L-R) Nelson DeMille, Carol Higgins Clark, Stephen King, and Mary Higgins Clark gathered at the 2007 Edgar Awards, an event hosted by the Mystery Writers of America. (Photo by JOE CORRIGAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Nelson DeMille Novels Also Found Their Way to the Big Screen

Eventually, Hollywood came knocking for DeMille. His 1992 novel The General’s Daughter was adapted into a 1999 film featuring John Travolta. Additionally, his books Mayday (1979), co-written with Thomas Block, and Word of Honor (1985) were also adapted into television movies.

DeMille’s other accolades also include serving as an Honorary Trustee of the Walt Whitman Birthplace Association and receiving honorary doctorates from Hofstra University, Long Island University, and Dowling College.

“His warmth, generosity and kindness touched everyone who knew him, and will leave as much of a lasting legacy as his novels,” DeMille’s children wrote in part on Sept. 18.“We grieve, but we also celebrate a life lived to its fullest. We love you Dad, and you will be with us always.”

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our father’s passing yesterday after a nine month battle with cancer. True to form, he faced his illness with courage, grace, and good humor. He was the kind of person who filled a room with his presence. pic.twitter.com/DekBDvnNqJ — Nelson DeMille (@nelsondemille) September 18, 2024

DeMille was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, in 2018. His survivors include his children: Lauren, Alex, and James.