You May Be Straining Your Pasta The Wrong Way, But This Controversial Viral ‘Hack’ Seems Worse

Repeat after me, “Just because a hack went viral, does not make it true.” It’s advice we should heed ourselves, teach our kids, and warn others about before the hack has been vetted.

“Core an apple with your corkscrew” was one of the latest viral hacks that turned out wasn’t even remotely that helpful. Now there’s a new “hack” making the rounds that has the potential to harm people.

Is This Really The Right Way To Strain?

In a TikTok video by @johannawestbrook, which has over 153,000 views, she explains the “right” way to use a colander. Spoiler alert: It’s not the right way. This particular TikTok star is a middle school teacher who usually posts (cute!) DIY hair tutorials, but when she found this kitchen hack, she decided to share it with her 661,000-plus followers.

In the video, she shows the traditional way to strain your pasta. The typical way involves placing the colander into the sink and then pouring the water and pasta into the colander.

She says instead to take the strainer and place it into the pot bottom side down before straining the water. Then you’ll hold the colander and pot simultaneously, while you strain the water. This way the pasta stays in the pot, and it cuts out a step, I suppose.

However, people in the comments rightfully had concerns. “This is how I burned my hands,” stated one commenter.

Another stated, “As the strainer slips and you get a sink full of macaroni!” One commenter simply stated, “Not the right way!! Yikes super dangerous.”

So, what is the correct way to strain your pasta? Well, the traditional method, while safer, actually isn’t great either. You lose all that magical pasta water when you dump it down the drain. And there’s always the potential to drop the pot of just-boiling water. There’s got to be a better way. (There is.)

Stop With The ‘Hacks’, Here’s What The Pros Do

Professional and home chefs have known the secret all along. Having a dedicated pasta pot will cut out all the unnecessary hacks and tricks, just leaving you with delicious pasta. A stainless-steel pot with a removable strainer will ensure you’ll never burn yourself while pouring that amazing pasta water down the drain. Plus, you have easy access to that starchy pasta water to elevate your pasta sauces.

We love this four-piece set from Cook N Home which includes an 8-quart stockpot, the steamer insert, a pasta insert, and a tempered-glass lid. The deep steamer insert can cook a variety of pasta, and the aluminum disc layered bottom ensures even heat distribution. It’ll become your one-stop pot for cooking pasta, steaming veggies, or even steaming seafood like crab legs or lobster.

One Amazon shopper stated, “With a busy lifestyle, I never really gave a thought to having particular pots. However, times have changed, and so did my needs. These pots are awesome! They are really a beautiful set that is well made, so easy to pull out and strain, and cleans with a breeze. Why did I wait so long? I would buy it again and again! Pricing is adequate for the item. I am looking at other items from this seller to purchase. Goodbye old strainers!”

