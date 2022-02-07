If You’re Tired Of Arguing About Chores, This Just Might Save Your Marriage

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

According to the Pew Research Foundation women and men view their contributions to household chores differently. According to the Foundation’s website, “A majority of women (59%) say they do more household chores than their spouse or partner. While 6% say their spouse or partner does more. Among men, a plurality (46%) say these responsibilities are shared about equally. While 20% say they do more and 34% say their spouse or partner does more.”

This breakdown can, of course, lead to arguments, discontent, and even possible grounds for divorce. Particularly when (typically) men use weaponized incompetence to get out of their share of the work.

But, there are a few things that can help. Aside from hiring a housekeeper, and attending therapy (which we recommend), there are a few household appliances that could help lessen the load.

Welcome To The Future

Okay, so robot vacuums aren’t exactly new or futuristic, but doesn’t it seem like they should be? We can’t help but think we’re living like The Jetsons with our smartwatches, Alexas, and robotic vacuums, but I digress.

These helpful gadgets have improved so much since the first robot vacuum came out in 2002. Plus, robot mops debuted in 2013 and our lives were never the same. (And, DJ Roomba from Parks and Rec definitely holds a special place in our hearts.)

If you’ve been considering buying a robot vacuum and/or mop, there’s no better time than the present. They’ll not only take away some of the workload, but they may even help improve your relationship.

iRobot® Roomba® 694 Wi-Fi® Connected Robot Vacuum

(Bed Bath and Beyond)

The ingenious iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum can be used on both hard floors and carpets and will get into all the nooks and crannies of any room. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control the robot with your voice, an app, or a routine schedule. It will even let you know when the pollen count is high in your area or when it’s pet shedding season and will suggest custom cleaning sessions.

A reviewer stated, “This little workhorse is my favorite, it took minutes to charge and was cleaning my floors like a champ. Pushing-a-heavy-vacuum days are over, I now spend my time doing the things I enjoy. Thank you Roomba, keep up the good work.” ($249.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond).

iRobot® Braava™ 380t Robot Mop

(Bed Bath and Beyond)

The iRobot Braava 380t Robot Mop will work on all hard-surface floors including hardwood, tile, vinyl, and laminate. Choose mode “sweep” or “mop” and let it do its thing. The reusable microfiber cleaning cloths will pick up dust, dirt, and pet hair in one pass. The NorthStar® Navigation Cube helps navigate multiple rooms, large spaces, and helps prevent falls from stairs and other drop-offs.

“My iRobot gives me [the] freedom to do all the things I’d rather be doing than dusting and mopping tile floors. I have a cat and fur accumulates fast. I use the Braava every few days and it is a huge time-saver. I call it life-changing because it’s a smart use of technology for tedious household chores,” shared one Bed, Bath, and Beyond customer. ($254.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond).

bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Silver

(Bed Bath and Beyond)

For pet parents, the bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum is the only way to go. While it weighs in at only 6.89 pounds, don’t let its small body fool you. It’ll sweep, mop, and vacuum up all the pet dander and hair your pets can produce. The robotic vacuum cleaner will even dock itself back into the charging station when the battery goes below 15%.

One happy customer wrote, “I got my vacuum about a month ago and I absolutely love it!!! I have two dogs and a cat that shed like crazy!!!! I had vacuumed my living room floor the day before I ran Bobi and you wouldn’t believe the hair it got up!! I have run my Bobi every day since I got it–sometimes twice! Great investment!” ($350.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond)

Shark ION Robot® RV772 Vacuum

(Bed Bath and Beyond)

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum comes complete with side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll that will clean carpets, rugs, and hard-flooring with ease. The sensors avoid damaging furniture or walls and potential falls from ledges and stairs.

“I love having a robot vacuum! This one is very efficient, light, and easy to control with my phone. I truly wish I had bought it sooner!” stated a reviewer. ($279.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond)

Eye-Vac® Professional Stationary Touchless Vacuum

(Bed Bath and Beyond)

While vacuums that roam freely are fascinating, they aren’t for everyone. That’s where the Eye-Vac Touchless Vacuum comes in. It’s great if you have small children, pets, or mobility issues, as it doesn’t move around your home. You bring the mess to it. Just sweep the dust, dirt, and hair to the base of the canister and the sensors will suction the mess into the canister.

“I had seen one of these Eye-Vac’s at my hairdresser’s & saw her sweep customer’s hair from the floor into the machine & was really impressed. I ordered mine online & absolutely love the simplicity & ease of use that this machine offers. Just wish I had known about & purchased one years ago,” shared a customer. ($164.99, Bed, Bath, and Beyond).

More Of What You Love

These Items Collecting Dust In Your Home Could Be Worth A Fortune

This Is The One Oven Setting You Should Never Use

Unemployed Husband Says Wife Should Stop Buying Formula Instead Of Canceling Netflix She Pays For