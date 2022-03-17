Your Most Toxic (And Non) Qualities, According To Your Zodiac Sign

The trope of the angel and devil on either shoulder might be a bit overplayed, but that’s only because of how true it really is. At any given time, our consciences are split between our wants and needs, desires and duties, feelings and manners.

These mental battles can often be so subdued that we don’t know they’re happening. Not to worry, though—the stars always have a way of shining light on what we can’t (or refuse) to see. Our most toxic qualities are certainly no exception.

The stars’ insights aren’t put-downs. Instead, consider them as steps leading upward. (Though, one particular sign is prone to think the former.) You have to identify your toxic traits first before you can fix them.

And rest assured, the stars see plenty of good traits in you, too.

Aries

March 20 – April 19

Non-Toxic Trait: You Keep All The Wheels Moving All The Time

Whether in your career, home, or family, you manage to keep the entire ship afloat. You’re always the first to start a project and the last to see it through. Indeed, your natural leadership skills serve as inspiration to those around you.

Most Toxic Trait: You’re A Sore Winner (And Loser)

While your competitive nature bodes well for achieving goals, it tends to hurt you in the relationship department. Treating everyone around you like someone to usurp will inevitably lead to them feeling alienated from you. Once that happens, you’re left to compete with yourself, chasing your tail alone.

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are Grounded And Sincere

You value consistency and honesty above all else. Both your internal and external environments are rooted in authenticity. An added bonus to this trait is your ability to sniff out phonies from miles away.

Most Toxic Trait: You Don’t Take Criticism Well

Perhaps it’s this keen phony radar that makes you that much more sensitive to criticism. After all, if there were a problem, you would have sniffed it out by now. Of course, everyone makes mistakes—even you, Taurus. Your most toxic trait is an inability to accept this fundamental truth.

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are Everyone’s Friend

You are the social butterfly of the Zodiac. As such, you have a natural charisma that lends itself to making new connections easily. You can mirror or soften the energy of those around you, making them feel more at ease.

Toxic Trait: You Look To Others For Your Sense Of Identity

While pleasant extroversion has its perks, it has plenty of downsides as well. One noticeable drawback is your shaky sense of self. Because you have spent so much time mirroring others, your sense of identity is primarily outside of yourself. This can be confusing and unsettling for you and those around you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are In It For The Long Haul

Your ruling body, the Moon, is in a constant state of flux. However, you are drawn to stability and routine—perhaps as a way to steady a rocking ship. Either way, once you are invested in a relationship, job, or otherwise, you’re in it for the long haul. The only way those ties will be severed is if someone else does it first.

Most Toxic Trait: Your Emotions (And Grudges) Are, Too

Stability and routine can both be positive. However, they can also translate into ruminating on the past for familiarity’s sake. Your emotions run deep, and the roots of your grudges stretch even deeper.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are An Inspiration To Others

Some signs’ ruling bodies are obvious, and yours is certainly one of them, Leo. You embody the Sun with the warmth and glow you exude to others. Your ability to succeed (or at least look like you’re succeeding) at all facets of life is an inspiration to those around you.

Most Toxic Trait: Your Ego Narrows Your Worldview

Like your ruling body, you also think you should be the center of attention. Of course, this doesn’t always look like flamboyant drama. Rather, it’s usually far more subtle: an egocentric worldview that even you don’t notice half the time.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are The Best Problem Solver

Few signs in the Zodiac can rival your impressive problem-solving skills. Your analytical nature and non-stop work ethic not only give you the know-how to overcome any challenge. It also gives you the motivation to keep trying.

Most Toxic Trait: You Don’t Know When To Stop Helping

Too much of a good thing will inevitably sour, and that includes your help, Virgo. While your intentions are normally good, you have a hard time knowing when to stop helping. And after a certain point, all that “help” just feels like you are meddling in other people’s affairs.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Non-Toxic Trait: You Are A Natural Peace-Keeper

Whether it takes one first impression or years of relationship building, you consistently work to find the good in people. Your highly developed sense of empathy helps you prevent and manage conflict. Moreover, your unwavering moral compass makes you a trustworthy, safe space for others.

Most Toxic Trait: The Only Person You Snub Is Yourself

Despite your fair and equitable approach to others, you struggle to offer the same courtesy to yourself. You’re quick to sacrifice your feelings, wants, and needs for the sake of others. This emotional martyrdom is never sustainable and will inevitably lead to resentment.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

Non-Toxic Trait: Your Loyalty Is Steadfast

One of your lesser-known qualities is your unfaltering loyalty to those you love. It takes a while for a Scorpio to fully warm up to someone else. So, once they do, they have a friend or companion for life. A Scorpio will do anything it takes to care for, defend, and support someone they love.

Most Toxic Trait: Your Fears Hold You Back

You might be fiercely loyal, but you don’t think others can return the favor. Many people misunderstand you as being cold or unkind. In reality, Scorpio is a deeply emotional, sentimental water sign. It’s not that they don’t feel; it’s that their fear of vulnerability always makes them assume the worst.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Non-Toxic Trait: You Never Stop Trying To Improve Yourself

You are charismatic and goal-oriented. Your ruling element, Fire, makes you attractive, charming, and motivated, while your ruling planet, Jupiter, encourages expansion and growth. From relationships to professional success, you’re always trying to be the best possible version of yourself.

Most Toxic Trait: You Don’t Know How To Appreciate Stillness

A life without pause is bound to get tiring, Sag. You’re constantly moving from one goal to the next, but at what cost? Because you can’t appreciate stillness in yourself, you don’t know how to appreciate it in others. Consequently, you get easily bored and judgmental, alienating those around you.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

Non-Toxic Trait: You Give 110% In All Aspects Of Your Life

You’ve never been one to shirk responsibility. This strong sense of duty has given you an intense work ethic. In turn, people have come to know you as reliable and trustworthy. If something needs doing, then they’ll likely look to you for help.

Most Toxic Trait: You Are Prone To Intense Burnout

Spending all your time in the driver’s seat can make it challenging to be a passenger. You’re afraid to rely on others because you’ve never really been given a chance to do so. Unsurprisingly, all of that constant running around takes a toll on a person. As a result, you tend to suffer periods of intense burnout.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Non-Toxic Trait: You Have A Brilliant Imagination

There is a reason the free-thinking 1960s were associated with the Age of Aquarius. Aquarians are the revolutionaries of the Zodiac. Indeed, your imagination knows no bounds, which explains your vast creativity and idealistic values.

Most Toxic Trait: You Forget To Find Meaning In The Mundane

An overactive imagination does come with some downsides. For example, you struggle to accept the idea that ordinary is sometimes okay. You quickly grow restless in your routines and relationships. But by setting your sights so far forward, you often miss out on what’s right in front of you.

Pisces

February 18 – March 20

Non-Toxic Trait: You Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve

Our society doesn’t always consider acute sensitivity a virtue, but you are living proof that it is. While some signs might avoid vulnerability, you flock to it. You want nothing less than the most profound, sincere connections you can find. If suffering a little heartache is part of the deal, then so be it.

Most Toxic Trait: You Look At Life Through Rose-Colored Glasses

Your quest for connection gives you tunnel vision that causes you to overlook red flags. Of course, that could also be because you can’t see them through your rose-colored glasses. You want so badly to love and be loved that you’ll ignore your better judgment and fall into cyclical, self-defeating patterns.

