benny-blanco-kisses-selena-gomez-on-emmys-red-carpet-as-wedding-date-nears

Talk about a red carpet debut… Soon-to-be bride and groom Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Only Murders in the Building actress and the music producer made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Emmys, and let’s just say they were very hands-on. Cameras captured 37-year-old Blanco planting a big, sloppy kiss on his future bride’s cheek.

Kiss her good, Benny. Kiss her good. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gomez, whose Hulu comedy series earned eight nominations this year, graced the red carpet in a custom, sleeveless red gown. Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levin, sported an all-black tuxedo, complete with a black jacquard button-down shirt.

Of course, the romance didn’t stop for the star-crossed lovers after the awards ceremony.

Selena Gomez Reveals Sweet Romantic Dinner Organized by Future Hubby Benny Blanco

Gomez revealed in an Instagram post shared the morning after the ceremony that Blanco, perhaps anticipating she might return home without an award, prepared a romantic candlelit surprise for her.

One picture showed Gomez smiling by her swimming pool, which was surrounded by lit candles. She wore a ruched gray gown and had her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Image via Instagram / Selena Gomez

“Grateful for all these people forever and always. Came home to a surprise my baby put together ☺️,” Gomez wrote alongside the sweet snaps.

Ever the romantic, Blanco wrote, “I win an award every night (you),” in the comments section. Dawwwww! Stop making all of us mere mortals look so bad, Benny!!

Gomez also posted photos from an afterparty. She celebrated with her Only Murders costar Richard Kind and crew members from the show.

The pop singer included more pics from earlier in the evening at the ceremony. Some featured her getting cozy with Blanco on the red carpet; others were of her mingling with Hollywood heavyweights Cate Blanchett, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

The couple’s attendance at the ceremony comes ahead of their upcoming wedding. They announced their engagement in December 2024 and recently celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties in August.