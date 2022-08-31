Now We Know Where Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Honeymooned: An Old Friend’s House

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing their wedding celebrations with a romantic honeymoon in Italy. The couple tied the knot for a second time in Georgia earlier this month, then jetted across the ocean to spend some time in one of their famous friends’ vacation homes.

The Couple Spent Time At Pal George Clooney’s Lake Como House

Affleck and Lopez were seen on the balcony of George Clooney’s Lake Como house, Villa L’Oleandra. He purchased the house in 2001; it’s one of four residences Clooney owns in the area. Lopez wore a bright yellow dress and aviator sunglasses, while Affleck kept it simple in a beige button down shirt and white jeans.

The couple traveled to Italy immediately after their second wedding ceremony in Georgia at the actor’s home. One of Affleck’s friends, filmmaker Kevin Smith, was in attendance at the wedding, and he shared his thoughts on the relationship.

“He’s never been happier,” Smith told ET Online. “I’ve seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable. I was happy for him. And they were happy, you could tell. They worked hard to get here, they earned it, and it was so nice. They had a great day for it.”

Lopez And Affleck’s Second Chance At Love

Lopez and Affleck recently rekindled their relationship. The pair met in 2002 and got engaged soon after. However, they called off their 2003 wedding just days before it was set to take place. The pair ultimately called it quits in 2004.

However, in 2021, Lopez and Affleck started dating again. They announced their engagement in April of 2022 and got hitched a few months later in a small Vegas ceremony. “They thought it was a fun and casual way to tie the knot,” an insider told Us Weekly. After the surprise wedding in Las Vegas, the couple jetted off to Paris along with their children.

The pair’s children were also in attendance at both ceremonies. Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

So, now that the couple is finally married, what’s next for Lopez and Affleck? Lopez moved her family from Miami to Los Angeles, and she and Affleck purchased a home together in Beverly Hills. Fans of the pair are happy Lopez and Affleck have finally made their way back to each other!

