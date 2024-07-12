Ben Affleck Ditches Wedding Ring, Spends 4th of July Apart From Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is now reportedly estranged from husband Ben Affleck. One source reported that the union has been “over for months.” The rumors began after Lopez attended the 2024 Met Gala without her husband in May.

Since then, the stars have spent much of the summer apart – outside of family gatherings. The last sighting of the two together was at Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughter’s graduation in June.

Ben Affleck Rocks Bare Finger on Holiday Weekend

Amid the divorce rumors, Ben was spotted spending the 4th of July weekend solo. And without his wedding ring.

“Ben Affleck was photographed, once again, not wearing his wedding ring. After spending the Fourth of July holiday weekend without Jennifer Lopez amid their marital woes,” Page Six wrote.

“The “Gone Girl” actor was seen driving to his office with a bare left hand. In Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck sat in the driver’s seat while he squinted and futzed with something on his dashboard. With his right hand and held onto the wheel with his left hand.”

Comedian Goes Scorched Earth on Affleck For Bombing Roast

Seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady, was under heavy pressure as the subject of his Netflix roast. Famed comedians, actors, former teammates, and coaches all got a chance to take their shot at the future Hall of Famer.

Comedic roasts tend to get a little rowdy as the jokes are meant to push the envelope. However, Affleck, who was on the panel of roasters, went more of a moderate route when it came to his set. Which was much to the chagrin of comedian Nikki Glaser.

“I haven’t watched it again, like how it looked, because I don’t like to watch people bomb,” Glaser said of Affleck’s roast set.

“He didn’t prepare. He’s someone who’s famous enough he probably thinks it’s beneath him to do this. Like, ‘I’m just gonna do a favor, it’s not gonna be that big of a deal.’ And then you do it and you go, ‘Oh! This is way bigger than I thought it was going to be. I’m just kind of phoning it in.”

Alex Rodriguez Enjoying Lopez’s Downfall

In the aftermath of their splitting, a source revealed that a resentful Alex Rodriguez enjoys “watching” the “train wreck” of Lopez and Ben Affleck’s issues.

“He felt like she tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben, and it did a huge number on him,” the source alleged, according to Yahoo.

“He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye. It was the worst year of his life, and to make things 10 times worse, J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got.”