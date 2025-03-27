Beloved YouTuber’s Final Video Abruptly Ends in Announcement of Her Death: Donna Jordan’s Husband Shares Tearful Tribute

Earlier this month, a popular YouTuber’s video was unexpectedly interrupted to announce her passing, leaving fans shocked and heartbroken.

Beloved crafting influencer Donna Jordan has passed away after a prolonged illness. The heartbreaking announcement was made by her husband, Matt, who interrupted one of her regular YouTube videos—uploaded on Tuesday, March 18—to share the tragic news.

In the first 12 minutes of the video, Donna demonstrated how to create and incorporate “drop diamonds” into her quilts, using designs from her brand, Jordan Fabrics. She guided her 703,000 subscribers through various alternative patterns they could craft with the diamonds. Partway through the tutorial, her husband appeared on screen, momentarily pausing the lesson.

“Hi everyone. I’m Matt Jordan, and this video will end right here,” he said. He revealed that his wife passed away on March 14 at approximately 4 a.m.

“Donna has been battling an illness for a few years now, and the last three months, it got more acute, and she needed more treatments,” he continued.

Matt recounted his love story with the late quilting expert, reminiscing about their first meeting at just 16 years old. Even then, she had already begun honing her craft, creating beautiful quilts.

“We’ve been basically working on our craft of fabric and quilting and quilts for about 50 years,” he recalled in the video.

“Donna loved what she did. She couldn’t believe she could make money cutting quilts, making quilts, and teaching people how to do them. It was such a blessing to her, and I hope a blessing to you all,” Matt said. “We just will miss her greatly here.”

Later in the video (titled “Celebration of Life: Donna Jordan – Drop Diamonds!”), Matt shared a heartfelt photo of their family, featuring Donna, their daughters Michelle and Monica, and their sons James and Peter. He spoke with deep pride as a father, expressing his immense gratitude for having “such a wonderful family.”

The YouTuber’s Husband Vows to Keep Her Business and Social Media Going

Speaking about the future of their business, the grieving husband also assured fans and followers that Jordan Fabrics will continue creating a wide variety of content.

“In the meantime, we will just honor Donna for the person she was,” a tearful Matt explained. “I’m just so happy and blessed, honestly, to have her be a part of my life. I hope you all enjoyed her in your life also.”

The YouTube post concluded with a heartfelt slideshow of Donna’s life, highlighting her quilting work and special moments with loved ones.

Meanwhile, as of this writing, the YouTuber’s final post has over 14,000 comments from well-wishers.