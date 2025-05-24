Beloved Voice Actor Dead at 66: Reported Cause of Death Revealed for Éric LeGrand

Fan favorite voice actor Éric Legrand has passed away at 66.

The French star is best known for voicing Vegeta and Yamcha in Dragon Ball Z. He’s also famous for playing Coach Skip in Fantastic Mr. Fox.

According to French outlet DH, LeGrand succumbed to myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

Patrick Borg, the French voice actor for Goku in Dragon Ball Z, confirmed Legrand’s death. Borg shared on Facebook that Legrand was moved to the Palliative Care Unit on Monday, May 19. The exact date of his death has not yet been confirmed.

“For months, we have been writing each other on WhatsApp until last Monday, May 19th in the morning, you will be transferred to a palliative care service…you’ve stopped answering me,” Borg detailed in the post.

“45+ years of friendship and 40 years together on DRAGON BALL Z,” Borg added. “Your fans will miss you…But I’ll miss you deeply! I’m. tired of losing friends. You have shown exemplary courage, you are a true Sayen Vegeta! ERIC LEGRAND, you were a real Sayen!”

“I will not forget you! I am unhappy, very unhappy … ” his tribute concluded. “Farewell, my friend.”

Éric LeGrand’s Prolific Voice Acting Credits

Per Anime Mojo, Legrand’s voice acting talents extended far beyond Vegeta. He also brought to life characters such as Yamcha, Garlic Jr., Dende, Mr. Popo, and the World Tournament Announcer, among others, across various Dragon Ball anime series and films. Additionally, he lent his voice to Pegasus Seiya in the French dub of the Saint Seiya anime.

Meanwhile, LeGrand seemed humble about the impact he had on the anime community. In a 2016 interview, he admitted that his voice acting work for the cartoons was just work for hire. He also said he never watched them. “It’s not my cup of tea… or sake,” he quipped.

Beyond animation, he also lent his voice to numerous American actors in French-dubbed films, including Owen Wilson, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe.

Of course, Patrick Borg’s Facebook tribute to Éric LeGrand was soon flooded with comments by devastated fans.

“My deepest condolences, Patrick,” one fan wrote. “I’m devastated. Courage to you and your loved ones,” another added. “Oh no, not Eric. Sincere condolences. All our childhood disappears…” a third fan wrote.