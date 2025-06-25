Beloved Singer-Songwriter Geirr Lystrup Has Died, Cause of Death Revealed

Geirr Lystrup, a veteran Norwegian singer-songwriter loved around the world, has passed away at the age of 76.

According to NRK, ALS was the cause of Geirr Lystrup’s death. The beloved artist, known for his music for both mainstream and children’s audiences, was diagnosed with the disease six months ago.

A funeral took place on Friday at Brumunddal Church in Innlandet County. The exact date of Lystrup’s death has not been shared.

Hvil i fred Geirr Lystrup. Artist, visesanger og ikke minst årelang primus motor i bordtennisgruppa til Ham-Kam. pic.twitter.com/YFDfMagcok — Quadrophenia (@Quadropheni) June 19, 2025

The multiple Norwegian-Grammy winner, known for popular children’s songs like “Vi Har Ei Tulle” and “Biåmann, Biåmann Bukken Min,” reportedly remained active in music during his final months.

geirr lystrup når han legger bass på diger dag (1985) pic.twitter.com/n7dbvv2bix — synth eieren xd (@dr_semen) March 8, 2024

A message was posted on Lystrup’s Facebook page last Thursday about a farewell song. According to NRK, the late singer had requested the message be shared after his death.

“The exciting party that started with a scream at the maternity clinic in Lillehammer and ended with the last toast with home nursing in Ringsaker,” the message, written in Norwegian, reads. “The party is over, and the boat quietly glides away from shore. I had planned to leave behind an entire album of love songs, but I couldn’t finish more than this farewell song: ‘Spør fjorden’ is a greeting post festum, a caress to you, dear, and to the rest of my family and to all my friends.”

“Take care of your precious time and each other,” Lystrup concluded.

Fans Pay Tribute to Singer-Songwriter Geirr Lystrup

In the comments to his final Facebook post, fans mourned and paid tribute to Geirr Lystrup.

“Thank you for the great art,” one comment read. “He left a beautiful farewell for all of us. Thank you,” another fan wrote. “Thank you so much for your lyrics and music, the kind that lasts in generations,” a third fan added.

Lystrup, born in Vinje, Norway, released his debut album Ti på taket og Måltrostblues in 1972. His 1981 album Songen om kjærligheta, created in collaboration with Det Norske Kammerkor, won the Spellemannprisen (a prestigious Norwegian music award). In 1987, he was also honored with the Prøysenprisen. Lystrup also played with the music group Godtfolk, and their first album, Egg og Champagne, released in 1988, also received the Spellemannprisen award.

Lystrup was also a playwright. One of his plays, Brakar og Joanna, was performed at Riksteatret during its 50th anniversary in 1999.