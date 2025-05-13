beloved-rock-band-changes-name-after-30-years

A punk rock supergroup that’s been thrashing since 1995 is giving its name a makeover.

Videos by Suggest

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, famed for their punk covers of a diverse range of pop songs, will be touring under a new name in 2025: Spike and the Gimme Gimmes. As the new name suggests, longtime vocalist and original member Spike Slawson will remain at the helm as lead singer, while co-founder Fat Mike will not be joining the tour.

“I think it’s a good move,” Fat Mike quipped in an Instagram video. “Spike and the Gimme Gimmes. ‘Cause it always has been Spike and the Gimme Gimmes.”

Fat Mike performing with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes circa 2014. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Fat Mike, known for NOFX and Fat Wreck Chords, also joked that he’s no longer part of the band—“I mean, I made that rule.” He added that the new name makes sense with Slawson now taking the lead.

The Rock Band Tours This Summer With Their New Name

Per Syracuse.com, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes are set to launch their “Wet Hot American Summer” tour this July, with a lineup of over 24 concerts across the U.S.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, a punk rock/pop-punk cover band with a comedic edge, came together in 1995. Their debut album reimagined iconic ‘60s and ‘70s hits by artists like Billy Joel, John Denver, Paul Simon, and Neil Diamond with a faster, punk-inspired energy. Over time, their repertoire expanded to include bold and playful covers of musicals, R&B, pop, country, and more, showcasing their versatility and unique twist on classic genres.

However, the future of the band releasing new music under the name Spike and the Gimme Gimmes remains uncertain. Most recently, they released a live album titled Blow It…at Madison’s Quinceañera in 2024, performing as Me First and the Gimme Gimmes.

Meanwhile, at least a few fans aren’t thrilled about the rock band’s name shake-up.

“Gotta change my tattoo now,’ one fan joked. “Oh great, now I have to rearrange and rename all the records in the shop,” another fan added.