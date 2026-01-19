Beloved Record Store Floods, Estimated $30K in Damages Reported

To quote the great Don McLean, “The day the music died.” A beloved record store is in dire straits after suffering flood damage. The establishment suffered an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The record shop is located in Del Ray, Alexandria, Virginia. The shop suffered a water leak over the weekend, causing a lot of damage.

The store is closed for an unknown amount of time. Things are so bad that the owner is considering closing the shop and moving. Speaking with ALXnow, Crooked Beat Records owner Bill Daly explained that a faulty pipe is to blame.

The pipe, located on the roof, burst over the weekend. Daly said that the leaking pipe caused the basement at the record shop to flood. It coated everything in in several inches of water and also ruined their merchandise.

“It hit a lot of our rare records,” Daly said. “There might be $25,000 to $30,000 worth of damage in here.”

Daly also describes the whole situation as “catastrophic flooding.” It’s put him in a very difficult situation. He’s considering moving. The fixtures in the basement are made of wood. Daly is concerned about mold setting in down there.

Record Store Closed

“I’m kind of nervous about bringing in stock here, because nothing’s getting repaired and addressed,” Daly said. “We want to stay in the neighborhood. We love this location, but we can’t get hit like this again.”

“If there’s an opportunity to relocate to another space, we’re interested,” he added.

Likewise, Daly said that he’s at odds with the building’s landlord, Bonaventure. The two appear to be at an impasse over the issue. Daly is welcoming “any assistance you all are able to provide.”

He’s seeking legal help. According to Daly, city workers failed to shut off the water to the building. It resulted in Daly having to kill the power to stop an electrical fire.

The business owner also said he’s had a hard time resolving the issue with landlord Bonaventure. The store is welcoming “any assistance you all are able to provide,” Daly posted on social media yesterday, asking for legal help and stating that plumbers and the city did not shut down the water.

He also wrote, “We continue to dry out and catalogue damaged inventory. Thank you to everyone who continues to support the store through purchases or donations.”