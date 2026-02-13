beloved-nature-youtuber-comes-out-as-trans.

A fan favorite YouTuber who specializes in nature photography recently dropped a big life change on their fans: they’re trans.

Mikki Cavaroc of “Free Roaming Photography” recently announced the big news in a candid video to his 68,000+ subscribers.

“Just wanted to make you aware that, probably by the time this gets uploaded, I’ll be going by Mikki instead of Mike, and probably will not look like this for much longer,” the notably bearded YouTuber explained on Dec 23. video.

“I am in the process, the early process, very early stages, of transitioning from male to female,” they continued.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks a couple of months ago,” Cavaroc shared, adding that while “there were always signs” in his life, they had “disregarded them, repressed them,” until they came back “in a massive wave.”

Beloved YouTuber Mikki Cavaroc in their coming out video. (Image via YouTube / @FreeRoamingPhoto)

“So this is the journey I’m on,” they said. “I do plan on continuing photography… continuing doing workshops, all that fun stuff.” They added, “I will continue updating this channel, as well as my Instagram… just wanted to make y’all aware.”

The YouTuber expressed their gratitude for any continued support. They also acknowledged that the topic is “touchy” and “controversial.” They shared, “I honestly would not have chosen this path if… I didn’t feel like there was any other alternative.”

Looking ahead, they noted that future videos “are going to be probably taken from the more female perspective as that comes on… and as I grow into that.”

Nature YouTuber Starts Second Channel to Document Their Trans Journey

Meanwhile, this wasn’t a sudden shift. The YouTuber had quietly started recording videos about their trans journey and privately uploading them to a second channel ahead of the announcement. These videos were made public afterward.

“My journey as a trans woman from male to female,” the straightforward bio reads to the YouTube channel, titled “Mikki C.”

In their latest video, Cavaroc is glowing with confidence and authenticity. The beard is gone (which they explained was only for a play in the first place), the black frame glasses are now stylish clear frames, their ear piercings shine proudly, and their hair is growing out.

Mikki Cavaroc in their latest YouTube video. (Image via YouTube / @mikki-cv)

Of course, the YouTuber’s fans showed their support in their announcement video.

“Not shaving your beard in order to fit a role in theatre is such a queer thing to do, queen,” one fan joked. “Never too late to figure it out, sister,” another supporter added.

Meanwhile, it seems Cavaroc gained a few new fans…

“Never even seen this channel before. Just popped up on my recommendations for some reason, and immediately I’m like ‘Good for her!'” yet another comment read.