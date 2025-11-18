Beloved Music Star Seriously Injured in ‘Stupid’ Scooter Accident

A fan-favorite YouTube star and musician was forced to postpone his tour after a serious run-in while riding his scooter.

Texas musician, YouTuber, and all-around wacky guy Marc Rebillet, or “Loop Daddy” as he’s affectionately known, posted several Instagram photos yesterday. They showed him in a hospital bed and included an X-ray revealing a rather gruesome break.

“We had to end the tour early because I had a stupid accident on my scooter and snapped my leg in half,” Rebillet wrote alongside the snaps of his snapped leg. “It’s a bad injury, but man…I’ve had the most wonderful people around me to keep me from going insane.”

The music star first shared the news on his Instagram Story a few days ago, per the Miami New Times. “I broke my leg pretty bad, y’all,” he wrote, adding that he would need surgery.

Rebillet later explained on Instagram that he veered into a lane occupied by a car (“my fault,” he said). The car then side-swiped him and drove off.

The Star’s Scooter Accident Forced Him to Postpone Some Upcoming Shows

Despite the severe injury, Rebillet was determined to push through his final Florida tour dates. However, after realizing the severity of the break, he has postponed the shows until February. He still plans to take the stage then, whether in a wheelchair or on his own two feet.

“After so many years of touring, it’s easy to take things like this for granted, but it really is the most special privilege to play for y’all,” Rebillet concluded. “Can’t wait to see you again.”

A few high-profile pals of the star jumped into the comments section to show their support after his scooter accident.

“Ur so fire !!! I’m so@sorry u heart urself. ! Swift recovery,” SZA wrote. “Heal hard and fast legend!” The Righteous Gemstones star Adam Devine added.

Rebillet hails from Dallas, getting his start there. But his first taste of fame wasn’t for his music. At 18, he was the first in line for an iPhone back in 2007. He then promptly sold his spot for $800 to a woman who thought she’d make a killing flipping iPhones on eBay. Spoiler: She didn’t.

The video of the saga now has nearly 5 million YouTube views, making Rebillet famous for being among the first to get an iPhone.