Beloved Girl Group Reunites During Jonas Brothers Concert

A beloved girl group reunited on stage during a recent Jonas Brothers concert.

Bandmates of the girl group Fifth Harmony appeared on stage for the first time in seven years during the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour in Dallas on Aug. 31.

The only bandmate not accounted for was Camila Cabello.

The Fifth Harmony bandmates, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, performed on the stage of the Dos Equis Pavilion to perform their hit tracks “Work From Home” and “Worth It.”

All four ladies were wearing coordinated all-black ensembles.

Following the performance, the bandmates returned to their deserted X (former Twitter) account to share videos of their performance.

“It was amazing to be back on stage together,” the girls declared. “Can’t believe August 31, 2025, was only two days ago.”

Can’t believe August 31, 2025 was only two days ago 💖 pic.twitter.com/JrCl7PJe8X — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) September 3, 2025

Cabello was noticeably absent from the reunion. She was one of the group’s original bandmates and was part of the group for four years. She abruptly exited the group in 2016 and only told her former bandmates through her representatives.

Kordei, Brooke, Jane, and Jauregui continued as a quartet until 2018. They announced a long-term hiatus on social media.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” their hiatus statement reads.

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals,” the girl band added. “In doing this, we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Camila Cabello Reacts to the Girl Group Reuniting With the Jonas Brothers

Despite not being at the reunion, Camila Cabello showed her support for her former bandmates on social media.

In one of the group’s latest Instagram posts, Cabello hit the comment section to show some love by posting four red heart emojis.

The reunion performance also occurred one year after Cabello discussed her decision to leave the all-girl group.

“I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that,” she said while on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “I was just like, ‘I’m not happy here anymore, it doesn’t feel aligned.'”

Cabello did point out she learned a lot by being in the group. “I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times,” she added. “And I grew a lot in that group.”