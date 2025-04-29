beloved-disney-world-holiday-attraction-not-returning-for-2025

A beloved and long-time Disney World holiday attraction will not be returning for the 2025 holiday season.

According to WDW Magic, Disney World’s Grand Floridian Gingerbread House holiday attraction will not be on display this year due to the resort’s lobby renovation project.

Disney Food Blog further confirmed the news on Instagram. “Space constraints from the lobby renovations coming to the resort mean there just isn’t enough room for the massive (and magical) display we usually see filling the lobby with that warm, sugary scene.”

The project is reportedly scheduled from April to November 2025. It will temporarily impact the usual holiday displays within the famous Disney World resort’s lobby.

However, while the famous holiday attraction will not be available this year, Disney World will have multiple gingerbread displays throughout the parks and other resorts.

Disney Food Blog noted there will be gingerbread displays at The Contemporary Resort, Animal Kingdom Lodge, and Beach Club Resort.

“So while we’ll definitely miss the Grand’s holiday centerpiece this year,” Disney Food Blog added. “There’s still plenty of sweet magic to explore.”

Disney World Fans React to Grand Floridian’s Gingerbread House News

Following the news that the Grand Floridian’s gingerbread house wasn’t returning for the 2025 holiday season, Disney World fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the situation.

“Major bummer!” one fan wrote. “I was looking forward to seeing it for the first time this year.”

Another fan stated, “Oof. Glad I saw it last year for the 25th anniversary.”

Meanwhile, critics also had some thoughts about the situation. “Prob just one of the many cost savings initiatives they don’t want to admit to,” a critic wrote. “Disney’s going down the drain really fast and taking away everything everyone loves. Good job, Disney.”