beloved-culinary-tv-personality-pregnant-in-wake-of-marriage-announcement

A TV personality recently cooked up some big news—she’s pregnant with her first child, just months after tying the knot.

Poppy O’Toole, a celebrity chef currently on ITV’s Cooking with the Stars, shared the news about her recent marriage to husband Tom. Poppy, 31, announced on Instagram: “We’ve got a very exciting announcement… oh yeah, and also I’m pregnant x.”

In a video, the TV personality proudly showcased her growing baby bump and shared the moment with her fans.

“I’m here with my new husband, Tom, to share with you guys a very special announcement,” she said in the fun footage. “So we got married a few months ago, made it happen real quick; it was a six-week turnaround.”

“There was a lot of speculation: Is there going to be a new member of the family coming soon? Was it a shotgun wedding?” she continued.

“We can confirm that yes, there is a new member of the family,’ O’Toole added.

The TV personality showed off her baby bump, then added a twist by introducing their new puppy to the camera.

“We’ve got a puppy!” she said. “So that’s it, I think that’s all,” the very pregnant O’Toole joked.

“I can’t think of anything else to announce,” her new hubby added, while stroking O’Toole’s massive belly.

Fans React to TV Personality Poppy O’Toole Revealing She’s Pregnant

Of course, fans of the TV chef rushed to the comments to congratulate her on getting. pregnant.

“Poppy is definitely cooking something,” one fan quipped, adding baby and baby bottle emojis. “OMG, congrats! If the pup isn’t named Spud, I will be gutted. Little baby new potato on the way – so exciting!!” another fan gushed.

“Yes, two pugs, a German shepherd, and a baby…we like to make things easy,” O’Toole also joked in the comments.

Poppy O’Toole recently announced she was pregnant. ( Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for McCain)

Meanwhile, plenty of fans showed they were bigger fans of pups than babies…

“Okay, but what is the puppy called?” one fan asked. “Baxter!” O’Toole shot back.

Poppy O’Toole and Tom celebrated their union with a ceremony at a charming venue in Tenbury Wells, followed by an official registry office wedding in Redditch. Describing the day as “unconventional,” Poppy explained that they hadn’t met the requirement of providing at least 29 days’ notice before the ceremony, per Birmingham Live.

After being laid off during the 2020 lockdown, Poppy kickstarted her career by creating a TikTok account that rapidly amassed millions of followers.