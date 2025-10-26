Beloved Artist Chooses to Die by Assisted Suicide Despite Being in Good Health: Jackie Ferrara Was 95

Another noted figure in the world of arts and humanities has chosen to die by assisted suicide.

According to The New York Times, acclaimed sculptor Jackie Ferrara died on Wednesday. Ferrara passed away in Basel, Switzerland, via “physician-assisted suicide,” per estate advisor Tina Hejtmanek.

Ferrara is best known for her sculptures of stacked wood, which have been featured in major museums like Museum of Modern Art and installed as permanent structures at institutions like the University of Minnesota and the University of Houston.

Cowles Conservatory, Regis Gardens and sculpture by Jackie Ferrara titled Belvedere, 1988, made of cedar, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Midwest, USA (Credit: Barry Winiker / Getty Images)

Before her death, Ferrara told the outlet that see chose assisted suicide, also known as Voluntary Assisted Dying, because she did not want to become dependent on aides as she continued to age. She was described as in good health, despite two recent falls. The great American sculptor sought out a clinic in Switzerland due to the U.S. not allowing assisted suicide unless a patient is terminally ill.

According to Pegasos Swiss Association, a VAD organization, Switzerland allows assisted suicide as long as the patients have “decision-making capacity” and if they “have ‘control’ or ‘ownership of the action’ over their death.” Those involved in the VAD process must not have “selfish” motives for assisting.

Other Notable Figures Who Chose Assisted Suicide

Several other arts and entertainment professionals have chosen VAD in recent years. Ruth Posner died alongside her husband Michael in September, with the pair telling friends, “There came a point when failing senses, of sight and hearing and lack of energy was not living but existing that no care would improve.”

Mark Fleischman, former owner of Studio 54, died by assisted suicide at a Swiss clinic in 2022. Comedian Geraldine Doyle, who was ill with cancer, opted to die by Australia’s dying with dignity process in May 2024. Singer Barbara Dane chose California’s medical aid in dying process in October 2024 due to heart failure.