Beloved Anime Voice Actress Dead at 67: Yoko Kawanami’s Cause of Death Revealed

Yoko Kawanami, the veteran Japanese voice actor known for her memorable roles in Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, and other anime series, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Aoni Production, her talent agency, announced that she passed away on March 18 from peritoneal metastasis.

She was 67.

According to Oricon, Kawanami had been receiving treatment for peritoneal metastasis, a form of cancer that spreads to the peritoneum from other organs. The news of her death was not made public until March 27.

Veteran voice actress Yoko Kawanami passes aged 67. She was best known for voicing Midori Yamabuki in "Dr. Slump & Arale-chan", Coconna Vartia in the Armored Trooper VOTOMS OVAs.https://t.co/9jSLV9OlvS#YokoKawanami #VoiceActor #Anime #AnimeNews pic.twitter.com/dEcVEh83tq — UK Anime Network (@ukanime) March 28, 2025

Aoni Production has issued a statement addressing the passing of Kawanami.

“Yoko Kawanami (67 years old), an employee of our company, had been undergoing medical treatment for some time and passed away on March 18, 2025, after being treated for peritoneal metastasis for which no medication was effective,” they wrote.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime and to inform you of his passing,” Aoni Production added. “Furthermore, the wake and funeral were held only for close relatives, in accordance with the wishes of the family. We ask for your understanding of the late notice.”

Yoko Kawanami Made Her Mark on Voice Acting with Fan Favorite Roles in ‘Dragon Ball’

Per Comic Book Resources, Kawanami is widely recognized by Dragon Ball fans as the voice behind Ranfan, the sultry fighter who faced off against Nam during the 21st World Martial Arts Tournament in the original 1986 anime. She also took on the role of Bulma’s mother in Dragon Ball Z, succeeding Hiroko Emori (who had previously replaced Mariko Mukai) for Seasons 6 through 9.

She remained in the role throughout the entire run of Dragon Ball Z Kai. Additionally, Kawanami lent her voice to Midori Norimaki in several animated adaptations of Dr. Slump & Arale-chan.

Kawanami, born on April 22, 1957, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan—just south of Tokyo—built an impressive career in voice acting. Her extensive body of work includes roles in God Mars, Armored Trooper Votoms, Detective Conan (Case Closed), Transformers: The Headmasters, Marmalade Boy, City Hunter, One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, and many more.

The actress appeared in over 60 anime projects throughout her career and remained active in the industry until recent years.