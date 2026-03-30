beloved-actress-mary-beth-hurt-dies-at-79

Mary Beth Hurt, an actress known for roles in films like The World According to Garp, The Age of Innocence, and Six Degrees of Separation, has died.

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Her daughter, Molly Schrader, announced on Instagram Sunday that the three-time Tony Award nominee died on March 28.

Her husband, writer-director Paul Schrader, also confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the 79-year-old died at an assisted living facility in Jersey City.

“Yesterday morning, we lost my mom, Mary Beth, to Alzheimer’s after a decade-long battle with the disease,” Hurt’s daughter wrote alongside a childhood photo of herself with her mother. “She was an actress, a wife, a sister, a mother, an aunt, a friend, and she took on all those roles with grace and a kind ferocity.

“Although we’re grieving, there is some comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and is reunited with her sisters in peace,” Molly added.

Mary Beth Supinger was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on September 25, 1946. Her babysitter was Paint Your Wagon actress Jean Seberg. She went on to study acting at the University of Iowa and New York University.

Mary Beth made her stage debut in the 1974 off-Broadway production of More Than You Deserve by Jim Steinman and Michael Weller. She went on to receive three Tony nominations for her roles in Trelawny of the Wells (1975), Crimes of the Heart (1981), and Benefactors (1985–’86).

Mary Beth Hurt Makes Her Film Debut

Meanwhile, Mary Beth’s first onscreen role was in Woody Allen’s 1978 film Interiors, where she played Joey alongside Diane Keaton. Per IMDb, her other film credits include The World According to Garp (1982), The Age of Innocence (1993), Six Degrees of Separation (1993), Autumn in New York (2000), The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005), The Dead Girl (2006), Lady in the Water (2006), and Young Adult (2011).

Robin Williams and Mary Beth Hurt on the set of ‘The World According to Garp’ in 1981. (Photo by Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images) 1981

On TV, she also popped up on shows like Kojak, Thirtysomething, Saturday Night Live, and Law & Order.

Mary Beth was married to actor William Hurt from 1971 to 1982. She married Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Schrader in 1983, and they had two children, Molly and Sam.