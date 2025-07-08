Beloved Actress Dies One Week After Husband’s Suicide: RIP to Suet Nei

Beloved veteran Hong Kong actress Suet Nei, also known as Suet Nay Hung, has passed away.

Suet Nei succumbed to pancreatic cancer on July 3 at the age of 78, according to Hong Kong outlet ZaoBao. She had been battling the illness for several years and was hospitalized long-term.

Just over a week before, her husband, Tang Chia, a former action choreographer, tragically passed away in an apparent suicide after falling from their home. He was 88 years old.

No suicide note was discovered, but it is believed he was profoundly impacted by Suet Nei’s declining health, according to The Star. He had reportedly expressed to family members his deep despair and his wish to “leave with her.”

In recent years, Suet Nei was diagnosed with hereditary hearing loss, leaving her completely deaf in one ear. Tang Chia stood by her side with unwavering devotion, acting as her “personal hearing aid.”

Following his passing, it was revealed that he had planned to visit a law firm to draft his will but ultimately chose to take his own life. Married for 54 years, they were celebrated as one of Hong Kong showbiz’s most loving and enduring couples.

Suet Nei Hung Began Her Film Career as a Teenager

Suet Nei, born in Hubei, China, began her career in 1962 at just 17 years old. She began her career in the entertainment industry with her debut film, Two Good. She later starred alongside Chen Baozhu in Snowflake Sword.

However, her breakthrough came in 1966 with Magnolia, a Female Black Knight, an adaptation of Ni Kuang’s (then writing under the pen name Wei Li) novel. In the film, she portrayed the titular heroine. The role catapulted her to fame as the movie became a major hit. At the height of her career, Xue Ni showcased her talent by appearing in over 40 films within just seven years..

In 1969, she married Tang Chia. She temporarily stepped away from acting and later relocated to Canada with her family.

The Black Musketeer 'F' (1966), based on a series by Wisely creator Ni Kuang, and one of the inspirations behind The Heroic Trio. Starring Suet Nei in the titular role with action choreography by Lau Kar-leung and her future husband Tong Kai. pic.twitter.com/64c5OpVVGg — Dylan Cheung (@Futurhythm) June 24, 2025

Suet Nei made her return to Hong Kong in the 1990s and rejoined TVB (Hong Kong’s Television Broadcasts Limited) in 1997. After her comeback, Tang Jia often accompanied his wife and picked her up, bringing soup and her belongings. The two became known as a model couple.

She remained with the TVB until her retirement in 2020.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.