Bella Thorne Shares Powerful Mental Health Update

Bella Thorne has nothing to hid in a revealing towel look as she addresses fans with a powerful mental health message. The 24-year-old former Disney star and entrepreneur made her weekend Instagram update a series of sensual black-and-white photos, but it was more than just Thorne in the bath as the star’s 24.6 million followers received an uplifting note.

Bella Thorne Reaches Out In Mental Health Post

Scroll for the photos. Thorne, who opened up about her depression back in 2017, shared three photos. The first showed the Netflix star close up as she wore her hair swept up and under a towel turban. Then posing in the tub while showing some cheek as she held the towel across her front, the Florida native returned in the final slide – here, she was leaning against the deep-soaking tub and with a spot of foamy bubble near her elbow.

Addressing fans, Thorne opened saying: “I hope you’re all taking care of yourselves this Sunday. Prioritizing mental health and self care isn’t always easy, it’s really hard sometimes, but I keep reminding myself just how important it is.”

The actress and singer then listed four of her own tips for keeping her mental health in check, the first of which is “self reflection.” Next up, is “me time” – for Bella Thorne, this is “sun” and her dogs who “always brighten my day and make me happy.”

Third is: “look in the mirror and tell myself you’re a bad bi-ch and you can do anything you put your mind to.” The redhead’s final tip is to “repeat the words I’m happy everything is perfect (almost as if I’m trying to convince myself),” something she sometimes does before falling asleep.

Quick to leave a like was 25-year-old Olympic gymnast and fellow mental health warrior, McKayla Maroney.

The Life of a Wannabe Mogul author might come with a party reputation, but her tweets reach out to others in need. In 2017, she told fans: “Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression:/ you aren’t alone.” Swipe for the gallery below – scroll for more.

Fans Respond

Thorne, this year slammed by her own followers amid her controversial OnlyFans join – the star earned $2 million in under a week from the adult subscription site – were all for the post. Alongside throwing her over 660,000 likes, they’ve been filling the comments section.

“So true,” one wrote, with another thanking the star for speaking out. Actress Lucy Hale also replied, calling Bella Thorne “gorgeous.” The Midnight Sun actress has, this year, experienced immense happiness via her engagement to Italian pop star boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo.