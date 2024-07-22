Bella Thorne Rocks Bikini, Slams Ozempic in New Video

Ozempic is a new drug that has taken Hollywood by storm. The drug’s initial purpose was to treat type 2 diabetes by suppressing the patient’s appetite. However, celebs have begun to use it to produce extreme weight loss results.

With Ozempic taking the world by storm, television star Bella Thorne is taking a different approach. She recently slammed the drug, stating that it sets unrealistic beauty standards.

Bella Thorne Slams Ozempic

“So, I haven’t been feeling good about my body for a while,” she said in a now-deleted video sporting a blue leopard-print bikini.

“And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it’s like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you’re on Ozempic.”

In an Instagram post earlier this year, fans noticed that hip-hop star 50 Cent has shredded a significant amount of weight. People also accused the multi-platinum artist of using Ozempic to aid in his body transformation.

However, the Get Rich or Die Trying artist denies ever using it.

“You wanna talk about weight loss? I was in the gym, I was working the f–– out, man,” he said. “And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You saw me on tour.”

Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid on Weight Loss

American Idol Winner Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her weight loss journey. The singer-songwriter revealed she recently lost about 40 pounds

During a recent taping of her self-titled show, the star revealed that her being pre-diabetic led to her changing her lifestyle. “Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” Clarkson said.

“That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.”