Bella Hadid and Boyfriend of 2 Years Break Up

After two years, Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos have broken up.

As confirmed by many outlets, including PEOPLE, the model and decorated equestrian are no longer a couple. Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the split, alongside providing statements from an exclusive source.

Hadid and Banuelos made their relationship official in February 2024 through an Instagram post. Rumors of romance were circulating from October 2023, however, as the two of them were spotted together in Texas.

A source spoke to ET about how Bella Hadid is doing in light of their split.

“Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split,” the source began. “She’s been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”

The nature nor the cause of the breakup have been publicly spoken about, as well as the exact date they decided to break things off.

Their relationship was clearly a serious one. The couple attended many events as a celebrity couple, and could always be seen cozying up to one another.

Bella Hadid Said Their Relationship Was A “Breath Of Fresh Air”

In a cover story with British Vogue for their May 2025 edition, Bella Hadid touched on how they met.

Apparently, Banuelos was initially unaware of her fame. She recalled him saying, “I never knew who you were until I saw your face for the first time.”

“For me, that was such a breath of fresh air.”

She continued to say how proud she was of her now-ex. “He’s the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He works for his family, he works for his customers and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day.”

Their aspirations for a home and family must make this split especially devastating. They weren’t just dating, they were partners with hopes for a future.

I hope both parties receive the privacy they need following this headline-making breakup.