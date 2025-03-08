bar-shooting-leaves-at-least-12-injured

The grand opening of a new bar at Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto ended in tragedy on Friday night when a shooting broke out, leaving 12 people injured and hospitalized.

According to CTV News, Toronto police reported that three masked male suspects entered Piper Arms, located at 520 Progress Avenue, shortly before 10:40 p.m. One was armed with an assault rifle, while the other two carried handguns.

“They walked into the bar. They produced their guns, and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside the bar,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement explained to local outlets at the scene.

Emergency crews arrived to find 12 individuals, ranging in age from their 20s to mid-50s, suffering from a variety of injuries.

Six people suffered gunshot wounds, while others were injured by shards of shattered glass, according to MacIntyre. He noted that the gunshot injuries were not life-threatening.

“I’m happy to report by the grace of God that there’s been no fatalities,” MacIntyre added. “Again, extremely lucky.”

The police currently have no information about the suspects. Earlier, they shared on social media that the suspects may have fled in a silver car, with one reportedly wearing a black balaclava.

Meanwhile, police have established a command post to gather evidence and reconstruct the bar shooting.

“The motive for this shooting right now remains unclear. We’re chasing down all leads,” MacIntyre explained.

“I can tell you this was a brazen and reckless act of violence that’s really shaken our community and the city itself,” he added.

Investigator Insists ‘Leaving No Stone Unturned’ in Search for Suspects in Bar Shooting

MacIntyre said he and other officers had watched a video of the shooting and were shocked by what they saw.

“These guys just looked at the crowd and opened fire. So, I can tell you right now, we’re leaving no stone unturned,” he insisted.

MacIntyre recounted the chaotic scene captured in the video, describing patrons diving for cover and collapsing to the floor as gunfire rang out. Some fled to the basement, seeking refuge from the violence.

“It looks like we had a mass-casualty shooting inside a pub. When you walk in, it’s kind of eerie. The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. People’s purses, shoes are still in there,” MacIntyre said of the scene.

“There’s a lot of damage to the walls; glass walls that are shattered. There’s blood all over the floor,” he added.

When asked if the shooting may be connected to the recent tow truck-related shootings, he said, “We’re open to that, but we’re not sure yet.”

This week, Toronto has witnessed four shootings linked to the tow truck industry. However, MacIntyre acknowledged that investigators remain uncertain whether these incidents are connected to the bar shooting.

“We’re open to that, but we’re not sure yet,” he told reporters.

MacIntyre stated that investigators would focus their attention on the owners and the patrons.

“Our investigation will tell us whether or not this pub was targeted for a particular reason,” he explained. “Maybe somebody was inside that somebody didn’t like. Maybe somebody had a beef with the business. We don’t know.”