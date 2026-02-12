Band Announces Member’s Exit After 17 Years

American jazz, soul, and funk band The Motet recently announced the departure of a member after nearly two decades.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram post late last month, the band revealed that keyboardist Joey Porter has stepped away from the group.

“It’s been a great run, and we wish him the best,” the post reads. “Joey’s creative contributions to the band will remain a permanent influence on the sound of The Motet as we continue to evolve and produce new music.”

The band also wrote, “While Joey’s departure is bittersweet, we are extremely excited about what the future holds for The Motet and what’s to come for the keyboard position.”

“So while we join you right now in saying farewell to Joey, we want you to know that The Motet will always continue to move forward and transform,” the band continued. “Because music is the bigger force that connects all of us together.”

Meanwhile, The Motet bandmates announced additional updates, including who will be joining them as a special guest for the upcoming performance.

The group welcomed keyboardist Kris Yunker for their Feb. 7 and Feb. 20 shows. He is performing alongside the bandmates as they play “Funk Is Dead” for the first time in more than a decade.

Offering up another concert update, the band stated, “For our March 19th – April 11th shows (including Jamiroquai tributes in Portland + Seattle) we’ll have the incredibly funky Steve Watkins crushing the clav, synth, rhodes, and talkbox!”

“We’re excited to have a new look as a band as we continue to grow and find inspiration,” the bandmates added.

The bandmates’ next performances will be in Nederland, Buena Vista, and Grand Junction, Colorado. They are then heading to Bettingham, Washington, in mid-March, then onto Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. They have performances scheduled up until early August.