Band Cancels Concert After Singer ‘Was Struck Down With Some Pretty Severe Food Poisoning’

A band was ready to rock, but fate had other plans when some grub led to a pretty severe case of food poisoning for the singer. Million Dead had to cancel one of its concerts after singer Frank Turner got sick.

The post-hardcore English band was originally active from 2000 to 2005 before breaking up. However, they decided to reunite for one last farewell tour that launched this year.

However, their performances hit a snag after Turner got sick. Taking to Instagram, the band explained it had to cancel a concert in Cardiff.

Band Cancels Show After Singer Falls Ill

They wrote, “Friends. God dammit. After the wonderful Million Dead show in Leeds last night, Frank was struck down with some pretty severe food poisoning. He was throwing up all night and is not in a fit state to sing or perform tonight. So it is with the very heaviest of hearts that we are pulling tonight’s show at the Tramshed in Cardiff.”

The band continued, “Hopefully people know that this is not something any of us would countenance lightly; the shows on this tour have been a life-affirming joy and we were all excited to bring our music back to Cardiff for the first time in 20 years.”

What made the cancellation even worse was the fact that the band was unable to reschedule the show. Turner needed time to recover and the band has more shows ahead of them.

They explained, “As it stands we are not able to reschedule the show, so all ticket holders can get a full refund at point of purchase. Frank is heading home to get himself back in shape with crackers, electrolytes and peptobismol.”

However, Million Dead did offer an out for those that wanted to see them and were willing to travel.

They wrote, “All the rest of the shows are going ahead as planned (we’re in Bristol on Friday and there are some tickets left for our Cardiff friends, not ideal we know but it’s something). We’re all really, really sorry about this. Apologies and thanks for your understanding.”