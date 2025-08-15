Iconic ’80s Metal Band Announces Retirement with Farewell Tour

Metal legends Megadeth just dropped a bombshell—their next album will be the iconic band’s swan song. In 2026, they are set to embark on a farewell tour.

Yesterday, the thrash legends teased fans with a video on Instagram showing the world in chaos, only for their mascot, Vic Rattlesnake, to appear in white, delivering the dramatic message.

Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine also shared a statement providing fans with insight into his decision to bring Megadeth’s journey to an end. “There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” the veteran metal guitarist and former Metallica member explained. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top. That’s where I’m at in my life right now… The hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye…”

Dave Mustaine from Megadeth performs on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 28, 2025, in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

“This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album,” he added. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

The Legendary Thrash Metal Band Frontman Says They ‘Started a Revoltution’

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution. We changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world,” Mustaine concluded. “I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

The metal band’s 17th and final album is expected to be released in 2026, with the first single coming out this fall. Details about a farewell tour haven’t been announced yet, but the band will tour Europe and Germany from September to October.

After his departure from Metallica in 1983, Mustaine founded Megadeth. Of course, this set the stage for one of heavy metal’s most enduring legacies. Since then, the band has released 16 studio albums (including their 1985 debut Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!). They’ve also embarked on countless tours and cultivated one of the most devoted fanbases in the world of metal.

Meanwhile, Dave Mustaine is set to release a new memoir next year, with details yet to be announced.