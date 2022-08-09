Rumors Of Bam Margera Being Placed In A Conservatorship Are False And Problematic

Professional skateboarder, stuntman, and former Jackass personality Bam Margera has been the subject of much concern this year due to his continued issues with his sobriety. A recent development has worried fans of Margera’s taking their cause to social media, but the star’s family is asking them to tone it down.

Margera’s Struggles With Sobriety

The first indication of Margera’s declining mental health followed the tragic and premature death of his close friend and Jackass costar, Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011 in a drunk-driving accident. Margera shared that this loss led him to turn to alcohol and he even developed an eating disorder.

Unfortunately, sobriety has continued to be an issue for Margera 10 years after his friend’s passing, and following a drunken outburst on Instagram in 2021, the Jackass team dropped him from the franchise. While this decision was made in the interest of Margera’s health, it angered him greatly, and his reaction led Jackass co-creator Jeff Tremaine to file a restraining order against him.

Rumors Of Conservatorship

In May of 2022, TMZ reported that Margera had successfully completed a 12-month stint in a recovery facility. However, shortly after this major milestone, Margera fled the facility twice, neglecting to take his medications each time.

The star’s concerned family staged an intervention for him following the second escape, and rumors began to swirl that Margera was being forced into a conservatorship reminiscent of Britney Spears or Amanda Bynes.

The #FreeBam movement has taken off on Twitter, with many concerned fans of Margera’s calling for him to be let out of the rumored conservatorship.

“Poor @BAM__MARGERA is saying they’re keeping his son from him. I cannot imagine the pain. #FreeBam#JusticeForBam” one user posted.

Many others in the community have continued to perpetuate the rumor and demand justice for Margera.

The Family’s Statement

The #FreeBam movement has spread so far that Margera’s own family made a statement about it. They took to Instagram to share the following message:

“The ‘Free Bam’ movement has caused confusion and threat to Bam and our families. Although we love sharing our lives with you, some things need to be handled privately, and treatment is one of them. Recovery is difficult and even more so under public scrutiny.” the post read.

The post then directly addresses rumors of conservatorship:

“Despite rumors, Bam has never been in a conservatorship but rather a temporary healthcare guardianship for reasons not shared with the public. If Bam chooses to speak to this, he will when he is ready. The ‘Free Bam’ theorists have encouraged his exit from treatment, despite their lacking knowledge of the details, his health, and well-being.”

Clearly, Margera’s family knows his situation better than any member of the public could. The fact that they feel the need to publicly address the rumors and label them as problematic means that such rumors pose a legitimate threat to Margera’s recovery.

While those using the hashtag #FreeBam surely have Margera’s best interests at heart, their actions could be having the opposite effect. It’s important to respect the family’s wishes and trust that they know what’s best for their loved one.

