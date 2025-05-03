Bad Boys and The Goonies star Joe Pantoliano might be ready to play a new role—expat. Fed up with politics, he’s thinking about saying “ciao” to America.

At the New York City premiere of Tucci in Italy on Monday, the veteran actor revealed he is considering relocating abroad, citing concerns over the current state of U.S. politics.

“I’m so uncomfortable with the nature of what’s happening in our country, and I just want to run for the hills,” Pantoliano admitted to Page Six.

“It’s hard for me to think about people’s bulls*** like making a TV show,” the 73-year-old told the outlet. “The world is on fire, it’s hard for me to concentrate.”

The Sopranos actor revealed that he and his wife, actress Nancy Sheppard, recently returned from a trip to Portugal. They have been considering the idea of permanently relocating to the European country.

“We just got back. We really love it there,” Pantoliano gushed about Portugal.

Joe Pantoliano Admits to Keeping ‘A Lot of Cash at Home’ For a Large-Scale Emergency

The Matrix star also expressed his belief that Portugal’s recent 18-hour power outage, which remains under investigation by authorities, was the result of a “cyber attack.”

“And I think that’s just a rehearsal for what will happen here [in the U.S.],” he speculated.

However, the actor seems to be prepared in the event of a catastrophic societal meltdown.

Pantoliano told the outlet he has “a lot of cash at home. Enough to get me going for a couple of weeks” in the event of a huge emergency. “It’s buried and there’s no map!” he exclaimed.

Of course, it looks like Pantoliano might be taking a page out of the celebrity expat handbook. For instance, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi packed their bags for the English countryside in 2024 and have been spotted living their best “tea and crumpets” life ever since.