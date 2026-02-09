‘Bachelorette’ Alum Forced to Return to Canada After Border Control ‘Quietly Deducts’ 10 Days From Her Work Visa

A former Bachelorette star was sent packing and returned to her native country, Canada, after she claimed border control “quietly” deducted 10 days from her work visa.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent Instagram post, Kaitlyn Bristowe is seen performing a foxtrot while rolling a suitcase. “When border control quietly deducts 10 days from your work visa, and now you’re forced to leave the country,” she wrote across the video. “Jazz hands anyway.”

Bristowe then wrote in the post’s caption, “And I JUST got my power back. See you soon, Toronto.”

“Missing a wedding and 8 podcasts, but if anyone needs me, I’ll be dancing through the curve ball,” she added.

In a separate Instagram post, Bristowe opened up about the situation. “Humor helps, and I believe I have been handling a lot with grace,” she wrote. “But… I have to be honest. I’m feeling really down, challenged, stuck, and hard on myself.”

The former reality TV star further admitted she had the “most epic breakdown” due to the immigration woes she’s experiencing.

“Not looking for sympathy,” she noted. “Just sharing. I’ll come out of it.”

In the post, there was a message from what seemed ot be from her rep. “Kaitlyn will be flying out of Canada on Sunday,” the message reads. “Will the paperwork be delivered to her home, is it digital, how does she receive it in order to come back into the country with a hard copy?”

The ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Previously Spoke About Feeling ‘Bullied’ Into Making a Post About U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Bristowe’s departure from the U.S. comes just days after she admitted to feeling “bullied” by her social media followers to post about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

During the most recent Off the Vine podcast episode, Bristowe discussed the post, stating all she wanted to say was that she’s “sad and scared” about the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. However, her followers had a different take on what she should post.

“That was my point I was trying to make,” she said. “I wasn’t relating it to gun laws.”

She further noted, “I wasn’t relating it to politics.”

Bristowe then said she received “about 2,000 angry, cruel, and accusatory comments” about her not speaking on previous issues or events. She was also accused of being “performative” and not “doing enough.”

“I was getting bullied into saying something when I literally had found out the day before about what was going on,” she continued. “Because my algorithm was feeding me with Nashville ice storms. I didn’t even see what else was going on in the world.”

She then added, “And it just was, I didn’t want to be performative. I’m now being accused of being performative. And it’s just like, if I do speak on it, then more information comes forward.”