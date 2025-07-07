‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestant Says He Went on the Show As a Way to ‘Escape’ a Recent Breakup

Before the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10, a contestant revealed why he went on the show in the first place.

Videos by Suggest

Dale Moss, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette and won the heart of his ex-girlfriend Clare Crawley after just a few episodes in, told PEOPLE he decided to go on the show to “escape” his recent split from Galey Alix.

“Honestly, I’m in Paradise just to be open to the experience,” he explained. “Life has a lot of changes, and I think there’s so many times that we want to control everything, right? And this is, for me, kind of refreshing stepping into an environment that I might not have all the answers to, and honestly, showing up and being myself and hoping that’s enough.”

After his 2021 breakup with Crawley, Moss went on to date HGTV’s Alix. They ended their two-and-a-half-year relationship at the end of 2024.

Continuing to speak about his participation on Bachelor in Paradise, the contestant said, “I kind of want to just escape. And I also know at the end of the day, meeting someone is very important to me. So I’m just open.”

“I can definitely say that in the past, and this is where I’ve grown a lot, I would shut down for a really long time after a relationship,” he continued. “I’ve realised that that’s not always the healthiest of things.”

Speaking about his split from Alix, Moss said, “And I had a great relationship with a great woman, and we just couldn’t close a gap. And [there is] so much respect there. So I think at some point, you’ve gotta take a step and see what’s there, and I think that’s what I’m doing.”

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestant He Wasn’t Putting Pressure On Himself While on the Show

Meanwhile, Dale Moss spoke about having a different mindset on Bachelor in Paradise now than he did on The Bachelorette in 2020.

“The first time around, I was proud of who I am,” he explained. “I think I just had a lot of insecurities and fears that a lot of men have [about] being enough for someone or really wanting to solve all these problems. I’ve learned a lot more about boundaries. And also, going into this, I know who I am.”

Moss then said he knows the “type of women” he wants, and he’s not “really trying” to impress anyone. He further pointed out that it’s “kind of a big step” for anyone to come on the show and put themselves out there.

“I’m happy where I am at in my career, I’ve got a very clear direction there,” he added. “I’ve got great people around me. And I know that I want a relationship, and I can be patient with that. I don’t need to rush it, but it’s important to see what’s out there.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 will premiere on July 7.