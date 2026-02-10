‘Bachelor’ Alum and Wife Expecting Twins After Previously Suffering Multiple Pregnancy Losses

A former star of The Bachelor and his wife are expecting twins after sharing last year that they had experienced three miscarriages.

Nick Viall, 45, and his wife, Natalie Joy, 27, announced the news in an Instagram post on Feb. 4. “Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us, and this time it’s TWINS 🌈🌈,” the couple wrote alongside a series of sweet photos.

In the sweetest snaps, Joy rocked an unbuttoned silk shirt, letting her growing belly take center stage. She held up sonogram pics alongside Viall, who had their 2-year-old daughter, River, perched on his hip. River, dressed in a cream sweater proudly declaring “Big Sister,” was clearly ready for her promotion…

“Ahh, I’m so excited for you!!!!!!❤️ Welcome to the twin parents club,” fellow The Bachelor personality Lauren Burnham Luyendyk gushed in the comments section.

“OMG! Welcome to the twin parent club, it’s absolutely INSANE!!❤️ congratulations!!!!!,” yet another reality TV personality, Frances Faragogo, echoed.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Shared Their Heartbreak Over Multiple Miscarriages Last Year

According to PEOPLE, Viall revealed on an August episode of The Viall Files podcast that his wife, Joy, had suffered her third miscarriage within a year. A week later, Joy, a mom and content creator, shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, thanking her community for their support.

In March, Joy shared a photo on Instagram Stories after her second miscarriage.

“Spent yesterday away from my phone but overwhelmed by the love i woke up to ❤️,” she wrote over a mirror selfie, per PEOPLE. “Thanks for hanging on with us, we’ll get our rainbow baby one day im sure of it.”

‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall and wife Natalie Joy in 2025. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Joy revealed in a heartfelt Instagram Stories post on March 23 that she had miscarried again. Her previous miscarriage occurred in January.

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” Joy explained. “It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude.”

“This past week, I miscarried again,” she added.

Calling the experience “harder than I imagined,” Joy expressed, “It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like.”