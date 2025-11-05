Awkward Moment Chris Cuomo Covers Brother’s Defeat In NYC Mayor Election

Well, this is awkward. News anchor Chris Cuomo covered his brother Andrew Cuomo’s heartbreaking defeat in the New York City mayoral election. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat out the former governor of New York for the role.

As a news anchor, Chris had to react to his brother’s defeat live on the air. The journalist had to admit that voters wanted something other than his brother. For the most part, Chris had avoided covering the election due to a conflict of interest. But he was on the air to call the results.

“Of course I wanted my brother to win,” the anchor said. “I believe in my brother. I think he’s a tremendous operator within government. But he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party.”

Chris Cuomo Reacts

“And Democrats win in New York City … I mean, that’s the one-line analysis is, the Democrat was gonna win in New York City,” he also said. “But the type of Democrat and what they want, I do believe, there’s a metaphor here as a reaction to MAGA, and this is what we’ll see in the midterms.”

Mamdani attracted a 40% to 52% lead over Andrew Cuomo. After the election was called, Mamdani addressed the crowd and his supporters.

“New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city that we can afford and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that,” he said.

The newly elected mayor also had words for the president.

“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo addressed his own supporters. He called on Mamdani not to forget the many voters who voted for Andrew and their interests. Andrew conceded the election and his hope of a political comeback in the state.

“This campaign was the right fight to wage,” he said. “It’s also important to note that almost half of New Yorkers did vote to support a government agenda that makes promises that we know cannot be met.”