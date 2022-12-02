This Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand’s Holiday-Ready Gift Sets Feature Coveted Best Sellers At A Fraction Of The Retail Cost

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When it comes to the Rolls-Royce of skincare, Augustinus Bader is hard to beat. Found on the vanities of just about every A-list celebrity out there (including Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, and Naomi Campbell, to name a few), this luxury skincare brand has earned a reputation for essentially being magic in a bottle.

Thanks to the incredible research conducted by Professor Augustinus Bader, a biomedical scientist with a focus on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine, AB’s flagship products feature their patented TFC8® (aka Trigger Factor Complex) technology. This key combination of ingredients helps to guide the cells in our skin and hair for optimal renewal. From wrinkles to hyperpigmentation to brittle strands, Augustinus Bader’s products are designed to heal, nourish, and protect.

Sometimes you really get what you pay for, and luckily there hasn’t been a better time to try (or gift) these revolutionary products. Just in time for the holiday season, Augustinus Bader has curated their best-selling products in both trial and full-sized gift sets. Cheaper than buying a la carte, these fan-favorite collections are sure to become a new favorite for you or a loved one.

The Augustinus Bader Trial Edit is the perfect collection for those new to the world of AB products. And if you don’t know your giftee’s preferred beauty routine, this set is also a wonderful way to give them multiple skincare options without a huge commitment.

The AB Trial Edit contains the Cream Cleansing Gel, a hard-working (but gentle) cleanser that removes dirt and impurities without stripping the skin. The Essence is AB’s toner, which purifies, exfoliates, and shrinks the appearance of pores to reveal smoother, softer, and more vibrant skin.

The AB Trial Edit also features The Eye Cream, a potent formula that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, under-eye puffiness, and dark circles. But the real star of this set is The Rich Cream, AB’s cult-favorite product that is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

The AB Trial Edit costs $270 but is a $442 value, which means you can get one for both you and your loved one for close to the retail price of one.

The Hand & Lip Kit is a fantastic option for giftees who are already pretty set in their skincare routine but would enjoy trying a few luxury products on top of it. Plus, what better time to moisturize our hands and lips than in the wintertime, a.k.a. chapped lips and dry hand season?

The Hand & Lip Kit features a deeply moisturizing Hand Treatment that leaves hands feeling soft, supple, and hydrated. It’s the perfect protective barrier against cold, pollution, and other environmental stressors. The Lip Balm provides the same intense moisture, leaving lips appearing plumper, smoother, and more supple.

This kit also features both The Cream and The Rich Cream, so your giftees (or you) can decide which level of moisture you prefer. Both creams come in a sachet, which is the perfect trial size to find your ideal AB moisturizer. And, of course, the whole kit is wrapped up in a sleek, royal blue Augustinus Bader zip bag.

Finally, give the gift that keeps on giving with Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum Sample Set. The Power Serum is a potent 360º treatment that addresses the appearance of past skin damage and strengthens the skin’s barrier to prevent future damage.

It also defends against the effects of digital blue light damage (hi, phone, computer, and tablet screens), indoor and outdoor pollution, and environmental stress. The serum reduces the appearance of pores, fine lines, and wrinkles and provides a vibrant, healthy glow. And thanks to the convenient set of six sample sizes, you can either gift someone the whole set or split it up amongst multiple friends—and yourself.

One hundred percent of Power Serum users analyzed saw a significant improvement in their skin’s barrier function after just one use. The holidays can be stressful, but with this heavy-hitting serum, you can at least look like you’re cool, calm, and collected.

Augustinus Bader’s gift set collection also includes hair treatments, full-size products, and more. So, this year, treat yourself—and your loved ones—to rich, luxurious beauty products that make you feel like royalty without spending like one.

