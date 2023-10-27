‘Audible Crinkling’: ‘The View’ Cohost Injured While Doing The Splits After 2 Glasses Of Wine

Sunny Hostin recently proved that wine and gymnastics do not mix.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin rang in her 55th birthday with wine and a torn hamstring.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Hostin revealed during her birthday episode on The View that she celebrated her big day dealing with an injury she sustained while spending time with her children.

The show’s legal expert explained, “I’m feeling good. I still feel like I’m in pretty good shape, I feel like I’ve got good knees, I can still do splits. I have proof of it, I did a split just last week.”

She continued, “However, then, my children challenged me last week, and I said, ‘Of course I can do a split!’ I now have a torn hamstring.”

Ana Navarro asked Hostin, “How many glasses of wine into it were you before you did it?”

“I was two,” Hostin candidly responded.

“That ain’t sober,” Navarro joked before Hostin continued her recollection of the incident.

“I was warmed up, and I was actually going to do a split here and my husband is shaking his head,” Hostin explained, before the camera cut to her partner Manny, sitting in the audience.

Hostin On ‘Behind The Table’

Before discussing the injury on The View, Hostin revealed her injury on the show’s Behind the Table podcast. During the podcast, the talk show host went as far as describing the sound she heard when her muscles tore.

Hostin explained to executive producer Brian Teta, “I hear like a little, audible crinkling, or like a crunchiness. I was like, ‘Help me get up!'”

The news of Hostin’s wine-fueled injury comes one month after her son, Gabriel, was hit by a car while riding a skateboard. Gabriel sustained serious injuries due to the accident.

On the podcast, Hostin recalled, “He got hit by a car, and he flew over the hood of the car, and because he was not wearing the helmet that I bought for him the only way to kind of protect his head was to land on his right shoulder, which he dislocated and we believe is somewhat fractured.”