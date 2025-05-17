Aubrey O’Day Shoots Down Rumors of Testifying at Diddy’s Trial

Aubrey O’Day will not take the stand in the high-profile federal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Videos by Suggest

The former Danity Kane singer revealed to T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach during the premiere episode of a new podcast about the trial that she has no plans to take the stand.

The 41-year-old, who gained fame on MTV’s Making the Band under Diddy’s mentorship, shared an Instagram post on May 14 that many speculated alluded to a potential appearance at Diddy’s trial.

She posted footage from New York City, writing, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” in the caption. Perhaps knowing what she was stirring up, she added a weighing scale emoji.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the “Making the Band 3” Girls – Dawn, Aundrea, Aubrey O’Day, Tiffany, and Shannon circa 2005. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic)

However, she clarified to Holmes and Robach that this isn’t true, explaining that her visit to the Big Apple is purely for her own enjoyment.

“No, I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of.”

“I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York and enjoying myself because I wanted to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying,” O’Day explained on the podcast.

Although Aubrey is not testifying, she confirmed to Holmes and Robach that she “was contacted by Homeland Security” and attended a meeting with them. However, she did not share any additional details about the discussion.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He was arrested in September 2024 and is being held without bail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence.

The trial began on May 12 with opening statements and is expected to last several weeks. Combs has denied all the accusations against him.