Former College Director Accused Of Kidnapping Arkansas Teen, Forcing Him To Play Heinous Game

Three Arkansas men, including a now-former college director, are accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old and forcing him to play Russian roulette, threatening him to break up with his girlfriend.

Videos by Suggest

According to a police report obtained by Arkansas Business, the incident occurred on September 20. The 18-year-old, unnamed, was driving her 18-year-old girlfriend’s vehicle back to her home in Sherwood from Little Rock.

Upon arrival, however, he was met by Jackson Homan, a 23-year-old who was a friend of the victim’s girlfriend’s late brother. Allegedly, Homan grabbed him from the car, presumably at gunpoint, and forced him into a white jeep.

Inside the jeep was Robert Ellerd, 54, and Jackson’s brother, Charles Homan, 20, the report alleged. Ellerd, as per the outlet, worked at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College as director of financial aid, and was engaged to the victim’s girlfriend’s mother.

According to the document, Ellerd had a holstered pistol while Charles had a gun pointed at him.

Russian Roulette

Eventually, all four men arrived at a Lakewood residence, and the victim’s phone was discarded in a river, police said. Once inside the home, the 18-year-old was allegedly led down to the basement and tied to a chair.

The three men are accused of forcing the victim to play Russian roulette with them. Allegedly, they told the teen to stop dating his girlfriend and to leave Little Rock. Otherwise, they would kill him and his family, the report said.

The 18-year-old’s nightmare ended when the men allegedly drove him and left him at North Little Rock High School. He then went to his father’s house and called the police, having suffered bruises and cuts in both arms.

Police officers attempted to find Ellerd at Pulaski Tech, but they were told that he had “abruptly left work earlier in the day,” according to the report.

Eventually, on September 29, Robert Ellerd was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and terorroristic threatening, News 19 reported. Charles and Jackson Homan were also arrested and charged with the same charges.

As per PEOPLE, Ellerd is no longer employed at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College.