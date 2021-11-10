Arby’s Is Selling French Fry-Flavored Vodka And We Are Wondering Who Asked For This

Fast-food chain Arby’s raised eyebrows recently when they announced they would be releasing a line of french fry-flavored vodka. The announcement has left many wondering who the intended audience is. There are two flavors: Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry.

Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. — Arby's (@Arbys) November 9, 2021

The Curly Fry Vodka “preserves the distinguished and authentic flavor profile” of its namesake snack, and is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, the company said in a press release. The Crinkle Fry Vodka is more “subtle” and is made with real kosher salt and sugar.

Why Vodka?

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further by making them 80-proof,” said Patrick Schwing, the chief marketing officer at Arby’s. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle. And we’ve worked with Chef Justin Sutherland to create Arby’s menu-inspired cocktails that pair perfectly with the new vodka flavor profiles.”

It sounds crazy, but some have pointed out that many vodkas are made from potatoes, just like french fries. The online reaction is mixed, with many wondering why they’re making the product at all. Others commented that they would rather have discontinued menu items brought back. “Where are the potato cakes?!” one person wrote. Another kept it simple: “I hate you Arby.”

Not everyone is a hater, though. “HELL to the yeah!! Can we catch a buzz on lunchbreak?,” one person commented.

And of course, everyone’s favorite Arby’s-related satire Twitter account, Nihilist Arby’s, has weighed in as well.

So we have a vodka now. It pairs well with shame and is best consumed on early mornings, while walking into the sea, driving around in tears and while pouring into a gunshot wound to cauterize it.



Enjoy Arby’s — Nihilist Arby's (@nihilist_arbys) November 10, 2021

‘Limited Supply’ of French Fry Booze

The french fry-flavored alcohol will be available online in 12 states, going up for sale noon ET November 18 for $60 a bottle. There will be a second drop on November 22. The supply of the fast-food booze is limited, which means the bottles will probably be hard to get.

If you do get your hands on a bottle, keep an eye on the Arby’s social media accounts. The chain and Chef Justin Sutherland will be releasing videos on how to make the perfect Arby’s Bloody Marys.