Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith’s Daughter Just Married Her Childhood Sweetheart

Stella Banderas, a true nepo baby at the top of her game, just upped the fairytale ante by marrying her childhood sweetheart.

The 29-year-old daughter of Hollywood royalty Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith said “I do” to her longtime beau, businessman Alex Gruszynski, in a lavish Spanish ceremony on Saturday, according to PEOPLE.

The outlet reported that Stella’s proud parents joined her for the big day at Retuerta Le Domaine Abbey in Valladolid, Spain. Antonio Banderas, 65, was spotted raising a glass to toast the newlyweds, looking sharp in a classic black tuxedo and clearly enjoying the celebration.

Stella Banderas with her famous parents back in 2012. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Antonio Banderas’s famous stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson, also attended. However, she and her mother were not photographed.

Meanwhile, the bride chose an off-the-shoulder lace gown with trailing sleeves. The groom wore a black tux.

Stella Banderas Announced Her Engagement in the Summer of 2024

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2024, sharing photos from the proposal, which seemed to take place during a picnic.

In the sweet photos, Stella showed off her emerald-cut engagement ring with her smiling fiancé in the background. The actress also included pictures of her and Gruszynski over the years. It even featured some shots from their elementary and high school days.

“I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!” she wrote alongside the adorable post.

Melanie Griffith, 68, was absolutely thrilled about her daughter’s engagement, practically shouting her congratulations: “I love you both sooooo much!! Congratulations again!!!”

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith married in May 1996 and welcomed their daughter, Stella, that September. The couple divorced in 2015.

Of course, Griffith is also the mother of Dakota Johnson, 36, and Alexander Bauer, 40, from previous marriages.

However, not every nepo baby’s love story sails smoothly to the altar. The Madame Web star, who maintains a good relationship with stepdad Antonio, decided to hit pause on her engagement to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this year.