Anti-Inflammatory Supplements Reviewers Call ‘Life Changing,’ Combat Hormone Imbalance, And More Amazing Health Products

Pain management and hormone imbalances are no joke for older women. These aren’t the sort of problems that just go away with wishful thinking. Luckily there are products available that help with everything from joint pain to hormone imbalances to plantar fasciitis to give some much-needed relief.

For those who suffer from plantar fasciitis, a common condition that causes pain in the heel and bottom of the foot, we’ve got the skivvy on the best supportive slippers to wear around the house to help alleviate the symptoms and pain.

We’ve also learned of a woman-owned supplement brand that produces an on-the-go drink mix powder that can help women of all ages who struggle with hormone imbalances.

Finally, there’s a simple solution for joint and arthritis pain that’s all-natural and really, truly, works. Learn why a turmeric supplement might be the relief from inflammation you’ve been searching for.

5 Best Supportive Slippers Made To Relieve Plantar Fasciitis Symptoms

(Amazon)

Plantar fasciitis can be a very painful condition to live with and, unfortunately, it’s an incredibly common condition that can develop in both people who lead active lifestyles and those who are more sedentary. Massages, certain stretches, and icing the affected area can help alleviate the sharp, stabbing pain, but there are also a few house shoes that provide much-needed support and relief.

Check out our list of slippers through here if you’re interested in learning more.

This Natural Drink Mix Helps Combat Female Hormone Imbalances And Symptoms

(Mixhers CEO Jess Toolson and product)

Hormone imbalances can affect women in all walks of life. Giving birth and going through menopause can wreak havoc on a woman’s hormones, but luckily there’s a drink mix that can help combat those imbalances. The brand, which is woman-owned, offers a drink mix called Mixhers that’s a perfect duplicate of Crystal Lite to help women looking for a holistic way to solve their hormone imbalance.

Learn more about how the company was founded, and why Mixhers could be the answer to your problems, by clicking here.

Reviewers Call This Anti-Inflammatory Supplement Life-Changing

(Thanthima Lim/Shutterstock.com)

Living with joint and arthritis pain can be unbearable at times. The throbbing pain and the inflammation that makes movement difficult can cut down on the quality of life, which we just can’t stand for. That’s why we looked into one of the surprising products sufferers have turned to – and raved about – and discovered that reviewers’ weren’t exaggerating when they called these turmeric supplements “life-changing.”

Learn more about this all-natural way to manage pain and inflammation, and see which brand reviewers can’t get enough of, right here.

