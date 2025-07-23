Anthony Ramos’ Tattooed Look for ‘Ironheart’ Has Marvel Fans Swooning

Against all odds, Anthony Ramos has done the impossible: made comic books hot to women. You might say this zaddy has turned “nerd culture” into “thirst culture.”

The 33-year-old Hamilton star has made a bold leap from Broadway to Hollywood, showcasing his talent in blockbusters like last year’s Twisters. But it’s his electrifying role as a supervillain Parker Robbins (AKA The Hood) in Disney+’s latest miniseries Ironheart that’s setting pulses pounding… and the studio is taking note.

When a fan on X noted, “Parker is FINE!”, Marvel Studios retweeted the post, adding a GIF of a shirtless, muscular, tattoo-clad Ramos doing a bit of shadow boxing.

Unsurprisingly, the post struck a chord with fans.

“He’s sooo fine,” one fan gushed in the replies. “You know whatttt, lemme go watch this show,” a second fan chimed in. “I need him,” a third fan insisted.

“Zaddy,” yet another fan declared.

Meanwhile, plenty of fans responded with GIFS of their own, to include ladies taking close looks, biting their nails, and dropping their undergarments.

A sampling of replies toAnthony Ramos’ tattooed look for ‘Ironheart.’ (Images via X)

Ironheart follows MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as she returns home to Chicago after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). There, she uncovers secrets that pit technology against magic. The entire series is streaming on Disney+.

Anthony Ramos Pushes Back at Negative Fan Reactions to ‘Ironheart’

The show generally had solid reviews, with a critic’s score of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences have been mixed, with RT sporting a 48% from general users.

In a recent interview, Ramos took the negative fan feedback in stride.

“You know, you’re gonna have negativity no matter what, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been in Transformers, people talking s**t, and now this one, people talking s**t,” Ramos told Buzzfeed

“Everybody’s going to say whatever they want to say. At the end of the day, we know what we made, and we’re proud of what we made,” he added.

“When you’re the first of a thing, and we’re not necessarily the first to do this, but of all the shows, we’re definitely different, right?” Ramos reasoned. “And I think that when you’re stepping out a little bit like that, you put yourself in a position for people to say whatever they want. I think everybody’s entitled to their opinion. At least they’re talking about it because if they ain’t then I’d be worried.”