another-six-flags-theme-park-is-preparing-to-close

As it continues with its string of layoffs, Six Flags is preparing to close another one of its theme parks.

Six Flags Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow announced last month that Six Flags California’s Great America theme park is on the chopping block and may close its gates after 50 years.

The theme park’s latest lease is set to end on June 30, 2028.

“Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ’27 season,” Witherow explained.

Six Flags California’s Great America is also reportedly among the parks that are “very low” on the ranking of margins. If Six Flags doesn’t renew the lease, the park will close in October 2027 following its Halloween season.

The 100-acre theme park is expected to celebrate its 50th anniversary during the ’26 season. It was previously owned by Cedar Fair, which merged with Six Flags in last year’s $8 billion deal.

The Six Flags Theme Park’s Land Was Previously Sold in 2023

Cedar Fair sold the park’s land to the real estate and supply chain logistics company Prologis for $310 million. The company agreed to lease back the land for a term of six to 11 years. It also announced that it would close the park at the end of the lease term.

“We chose Prologis as our partner because of their deep ties in the Bay Area and their reputation for working closely with local communities on large developments,” former Cedar Fair president and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman stated in 2022.

Without an extension, the leasing agreement is set to end on June 30, 2028.

Prologis spokesperson Jennifer Nelson told the Los Angeles Times the company is already in talks about the land’s future. “We’re focused on identifying and partnering with planning and design experts to help create a master plan for the property.”

The announcement about California’s Great Adventure’s potential closure comes just after Six Flags announced its theme park, Six Flags America, will be shutting down at the end of the ’25 season.

Six Flags has also been doing layoffs at various theme parks.