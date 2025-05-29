Another Music Legend Has Died: Freddie Aguilar Was 72

Veteran Filipino folk singer Freddie Aguilar has passed away at the age of 72.

Videos by Suggest

The news of the folk icon’s death was announced on Tuesday by George Briones, General Counsel of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), to various news outlets, including Billboard Philippines.

Aguilar was admitted to the Philippine Heart Center on May 27 and passed away at approximately 1:30 AM, the outlet reported. GMA News reported the musician’s cause of death as “multiple organ failure.”

RIP Freddie Aguilar

Thank you for being part of the country's and PRRD'S soundtrack.



This was probably his last public performance at the #BringHimHome Rally at Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila on Mar 15 2025. pic.twitter.com/rOKzRCBqky — ⋆౨ৎ˚⟡˖Eliza Duterte ⋆౨ৎ˚⟡˖ ࣪ 艾丽莎·马科斯 (@ElizaX11235813) May 27, 2025

Through the years, Aguilar has solidified his place as a monumental figure in Filipino music. His journey began humbly as a street performer in 1973, but his career took a groundbreaking turn five years later with the release of “Anak.”

“Anak” explored themes of parental love and generational conflict, striking a chord with audiences worldwide. It became the best-selling Filipino record of all time, selling over 33 million copies and being translated into 23 languages.

Beyond Music, Freddie Aguilar Became an Advocate for Social Justice

Aguilar was not only a successful musician but also a strong advocate for social justice and nationalism. His version of “Bayan Ko” became a powerful anthem for the opposition during the 1986 People Power Revolution. Throughout his career, he wrote songs like “Magdalena,” “Katarungan,” and “Mindanao,” tackling issues such as poverty, injustice, and regional conflict.

In his later years, Aguilar served as the National Executive Vice President of PFP and was appointed Presidential Adviser on Culture and the Arts by President Rodrigo Duterte. He was also a member of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). Aguilar’s legacy lives on through his contributions to OPM, inspiring generations with his voice and dedication to the Filipino cause.

Aguilar leaves behind his wife, Jovie, and his children, Maegan and Jeriko.