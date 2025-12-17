Another Metal Group Facing Shakeup as Member Announces Exit After ‘Challenging Year’

It’s the year of shakeups, apparently. Another metal group is facing a shakeup after a member announced they were exiting the band.

Videos by Suggest

From Fall To Spring announced that it was losing a member of the band. Simon Triem explained that he is exiting the band after having a challenging year. Taking to Instagram, Simon explained his reason for leaving the metal group.

He wrote, “Unfortunately, I’m reaching out today with some less pleasant news. To keep it short: I’ve decided to leave From Fall to Spring at the turn of the year.”

It appears that he’s had some issues with balancing all the different aspects of his life. I’m sure we can all relate to that. So for that reason, he’s leaving the metal group.

Metal Group Faces Shakeup

He continues, “My time with FFTS has truly been something special. It has brought me indescribable joy to be part of the journey as we grew from small pub shows to large, sold-out venues. At the same time, with the growing success, it became increasingly difficult to balance private life, my job, and the band.”

It appears that 2025 was a very difficult year for the musician. After hitting his limit, he decided to make the change by leaving the metal group. Simon continued, “This decision was anything but easy for me. I wholeheartedly wish the guys nothing but the best for everything that lies ahead.”

Fortunately, Simon said that he’s leaving on good terms with the metal group. He’s appreciative of their support and the support of all his fans as he makes this big change. The upcoming December 27th concert will be his final show with the band.

Meanwhile, the metal group had this to say about Simon leaving.

They wrote, “Simon has decided to leave From Fall to Spring at the end of the year, and even though it hurts, we fully support his decision. We’re endlessly grateful for the years, the memories, the shows, and everything we’ve built together. Our friendship remains, and so does the respect we have for him.”

The band concluded, “Thank you for standing with Simon and with us. A new chapter begins and we’re ready for it.”